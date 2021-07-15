Coach Powar Wants India Women To Play 'fearlessly' After Dismal Performance Vs England

India women's side head coach Ramesh Powar said that he wanted his team to play "fearless" cricket in order to avoid being dominated by other sides similar to the fate suffered at the hands of England in the recently-concluded series. Powar, while speaking to the press after the third T20I between India Women and England Women, said the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side needs to change their approach but insisted that the transition will require time. The Indian women's team head coach stated that the current team had been playing differently for the past two to three years and that it would take time for them to adjust their approach to what works in modern cricket.

'Fearless cricket': Ramesh Powar

"We intend to play fearless cricket. But this time, I wanted them to understand it because you can't force them to change their approach as a coach in your first series. It can't be forced because they've been playing in a different way for the past few years. I need to assess what works best for them; I can't make a drastic approach change all of a sudden. We talked yesterday about how we're going to play fearless cricket heads no matter what because that's how modern cricket will be. And if you don't play fearless cricket, you'll be dominated by every team. As a result of the COVID issue and a lack of match practice, it will take some time," Powar said in his press conference.

India Women have had a dismal series against their English counterparts, winning only two of the seven matches played during their trip. India Women lost both of their white-ball series after drawing the one-off Test earlier this month under Mithali Raj's leadership. India lost the first two ODIs by 8 and 5 wickets respectively before winning the third and final ODI by 4 wickets. India lost the first T20I by 18 runs only to bounce back again to win the second match and keep the series alive. However, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side failed to contain England in the third match and lost by 8 wickets.

England vs India 3rd T20I

In the third T20I, India set a target of 154 runs, courtesy of 70 by Smriti Mandhana. Mandhana scored her 70 off 51 balls, including 8 boundaries and 2 sixes. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also contributed some runs with the bat as she scored 36 off 26 balls. Richa Ghosh came towards the back end of the innings and smashed a 13-ball 20 runs to take India above the 150-run mark.

However, the target seemed easy for England batters as they managed to chase it down in 19 overs with 8 wickets in hand. Danni Wyatt and Nat Sciver scored 89 and 42 runs respectively to help their side win. The duo also won the player of the match and player of series awards for their outstanding performances.

