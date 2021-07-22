Coach Rahul Dravid Enjoys Dinner With Shikhar & Bhuvi After India Seal ODI Series

Rahul Dravid's coaching stint with the senior team has got off to a flier as Team India got the better of Sri Lanka in an edge-of-the-seat thriller by three wickets at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series.

As the Indian cricket team clinched the ODI series, Rahul Dravid decided to spend time with the stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan and his deputy for the ongoing limited-overs tour, Bhuvneshwar Kumar as they decided to dine together to celebrate the series win.

Rahul Dravid dines with Shikhar & Bhuvi post-ODI series win

In an image posted by Shikhar Dhawan on his official Instagram handle, he along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rahul Dravid were seen dining at a restaurant in Colombo after the Men In Blue registered an ODI series win on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Bhuvi was also accompanied by his better half, Nupur Nagar.

Watch the image here:

India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Deepak Chahar finishes off in style for the visitors

Coming back to the second ODI, the Men In Blue looked down and out when the scorecard read 193/7 in only the 36th over with just the tail-enders to follow. Sri Lanka smelled victory at that point but the lower-order duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar showed a great amount of grit & determination as they kept India in the hunt courtesy of their 'never-say-die' attitude.

Both Bhuvneshwar and Deepak counter-attacked as the Sri Lankan bowlers ran out of fire & brimstone towards the backend of the innings and were hit to all parts of the ground. Eventually, the Lankan bowlers failed to rediscover their rhythm as the tail-ender batsmen made a difficult run chase look pretty easy by registering their respective half-centuries.

The match went right down to the wire. However, it could not go all the way down to the final ball as Deepak Chahar's boundary over the mid-wicket fielder on the very first delivery of the final over bowled by pacer Kasun Rajitha sealed the deal in India's favor as they successfully clinched the three-match ODI series.

Shikhar Dhawan & Co. will now be aiming for a whitewash when both teams meet on Friday for the dead-rubber third & final ODI in Colombo on Friday.