'Coach Warned Me': Hanuma Vihari Opens Up On Batting With Fractured Arm In Ranji Trophy

Team India batsman and Andhra Pradesh captain Hanuma Vihari showed his incredible playing by batting left handed and playing with a fractured hand for his team. Hanuma Vihari batting against Madhya Pradesh in the quarter final of the Ranji Trophy was badly injured by a bouncer off Avesh Khan. Vihari was in no condition to play further and was retired hurt. Seeing that his team needs him, Vihari came out to bat with a bandage on his fractured hand and batted left handed.

Vihari said: 'The physio told me 10 times'

Speaking to Jio Cinema after the match Vihari said that his physio warned him 10 times that his career might be at risk if he is hit again in the match. Vihari said, "When I said that I wanted to bat, the physio told me 10 times that my career might be at risk if I am hit on the hand again while batting. I told the physio that there is no problem if I don't play cricket after this match but if I give up for Andhra in this match, it will be in my heart forever".

Hanuma Vihari batted twice in the match with his left hand and was also able to hit boundaries.Vihari said that he just wanted to add a few more runs to the team's total.

"I was devastated because it was a quarterfinal match, such an important match for Andhra and I was not able to bat. I thought it would be an advantage even if I could add 10-15 runs for the team for the last wicket and I took that decision. If you have to do it for the team, you get the courage", Vihari said.

Vihari said that he was disappointed when he didn't get picked for the national side and he believes that one time will come in his career that he will continue to bat well.

"Obviously there will be some disappointment but my job will be to score more runs in domestic cricket and I will try to do that to make a comeback. I have the confidence that if I score big runs for one or two seasons in domestic cricket and win matches for my team, I will again get the chance to prove myself for India", Vihari said.

Hanuma Vihari had an important role in saving the Sydney test when India toured Australia last time. He stayed at the crease till the last and saved the match for Team India.