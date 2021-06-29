COB Vs BLB Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Hungary 2021 Match Details

Match 7 of the ECS T10 Hungary 2021 will be played between the Cobra Cricket Club and the Blinders Blizzards at the GB Oval, Szodliget. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, June 29. Here is our COB vs BLB Dream11 prediction, COB vs BLB Dream11 team, COB vs BLB scorecard.

COB vs BLB match preview

The Cobra Cricket Club (CCC) finished as runners up in the last edition and this time, the team will be looking to achieve glory by lifting the title. CCC have the most experienced squad in the tournament, with an average age of 35. The team is being led by Jogi Sehgal, who has played top-flight cricket in the USA. The team will look to make a winning start against the winless Blinders Blizzards.

The Blinders Blizzards, on the other hand, lost their first 2 matches to Budapest Blinders on Day 1 of the tournament. The team were beaten by 19 runs and 8 wickets respectively. The Blizzards will be desperate to win the match and get the season back on track, however, they have a tall ask in their hands against last edition's runners up.

This should be a cracking contest to watch. Coming to the tournament, five teams will be taking part in the tournament and will play 24 matches in a span of 6 days. The teams taking part in the tournament are Royal Tigers, Cobra CC, United Csalad, Budapest Blinders and Blinders Blizzards.

COB vs BLB weather report and pitch report

The conditions will be sunny during the match with rain not expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 15 km/h with temperatures hovering around 33 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the COB vs BLB prediction.

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest.

COB vs BLB player record

For Cobra Cricket Club, performances from Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan and Sanjay Kumar will hold the key in the doubleheader. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the upcoming fixtures and provide them with a winning start. On the other hand, the Blinders Blizzards will look up to Sachin Chauhan and Omar Zahid to do well for the team and guide them to win. All eyes will be on the performances of these four players.

COB vs BLB Dream11 team

COB vs BLB Dream11 prediction

As per our COB vs BLB Dream11 prediction, COB will come out on top in this contest.

