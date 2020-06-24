COCC Vs OLCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 St Gallen 2020 Live Game Info

Cossonay CC will face Olten CC in the upcoming clash of ECS T10 St Gallen 2020 this week. Cossonay have not participated in any games in the tournament so far and the game against Olten will be their second match in a row. Olten CC are in top form in the tournament so far as they have emerged victorious in all the three games played in the tournament so far. Both the teams have managed to gather a strong squad and viewers can expect the clash to be an interesting one.

Zurich Nomads, Zurich Crickets CC, Olten, St Gallen, Power, Winterthur and Cossonay are the seven teams participating in the league. There will be a total of 25 games played in the season and the final will be played on June 26. The COCC vs OLCC match will be played in Grundemoos, St Gallen.

The COCC vs OLCC match will commence on Tuesday, June 24 at 2:30 PM IST. Fans can play the COCC vs OLCC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the COCC vs OLCC Dream11 prediction, COCC vs OLCC Dream11 top picks and COCC vs OLCC Dream11 team.

COCC vs OLCC Dream11 team

COCC vs OLCC Dream11 top picks

Waseem Javaid (Captain) Arjun Vinod (Vice-captain) Andrew Ryan Muhammad Kamran Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham Ijaz Baghri

Squads for the COCC vs OLCC Dream11 team

COCC vs OLCC Dream11 team: Cossonay CC (COCC)

Cameron Allen, Waseem Javaid, Arjun Vinod, Andrew Ryan, Ashish Das, Yateendra Sinh, Vikas Bhat, Bharath Narayanan, Aidan Andrews, Ashwin Vinod, Ismail Zaidi, Sriniketh Srinivasan, Ruwan Jayakody, Jai Sinh, Thileepan Rasalingam, Mumtaz Ahmadzai, Prateek Gumbhar

COCC vs OLCC Dream11 team: Olten CC (OLCC)

Pratheeparaj Ratnarajah Varothayan, Mohamed Shahid Abdul Waridu, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Muhammad Kamran, Ali Usman, Ijaz Baghri, Rizwan Izzadeen, Ravindrakumar Damotharam, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Sufiyan Mohamed, Arbab Khan, Shane Charles, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Ali Nayyer, Keramatullah Tarakhel, Hamad Khan, Mohamed Peer, Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Kumar Nalinambika, Shathees Thanasegaram, Malyar Stanikza

COCC vs OLCC Dream11 team (Predicted playing XIs)

Cossonay CC : Waseem Javaid (WK), Arjun Vinod, Andrew Ryan, Ashish Das, Yateendra Sinh, Bharath Narayanan, Aidan Andrews, Sriniketh Srinivasan, Jai Sinh, Thileepan Rasalingam, Mumtaz Ahmadzai

: Waseem Javaid (WK), Arjun Vinod, Andrew Ryan, Ashish Das, Yateendra Sinh, Bharath Narayanan, Aidan Andrews, Sriniketh Srinivasan, Jai Sinh, Thileepan Rasalingam, Mumtaz Ahmadzai Olten CC: Mohamed Shahid Abdul Waridu (WK), Ali Usman, Muhammad Kamran, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Ijaz Baghri, Ali Nayyer, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Shane Charles, Malyar Stanikzai, Shathees Thanasegaram, Hamad Khan

COCC vs OLCC Dream11 prediction

Our COCC vs OLCC Dream11 prediction is that Olten CC will win this match.

Note: The COCC vs OLCC Dream11 prediction, COCC vs OLCC Dream11 top picks and COCC vs OLCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The COCC vs OLCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

