COCC Vs POCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 St Gallen Live Game Info

Cossonay CC (COCC) is scheduled to take on Power CC (POCC) in the third match of the day in the ECS T10 St Gallen 2020. The COCC vs POCC live match will be played at the Gründemoos Ground, St Gallen, Switzerland. The COCC vs POCC live match is scheduled for 4:30 PM IST on Thursday, June 25. Here is a look at our COCC vs POCC Dream11 prediction, COCC vs POCC Dream11 team and COCC vs POCC Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: ZNCC Vs POCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 St Gallen Live Game Info

COCC vs POCC Dream11 prediction: COCC vs POCC Dream11 squad

COCC vs POCC Dream11 prediction: COCC vs POCC Dream11 squad: COCC

C Allen, W Javaid, A Vinod, A Ryan, A Das, Y Sinh, V Bhat, B Narayanan, A Andrews, A Vinod, I Zaidi, J Sinh, T Rasalingam, S Srinivasan and R Jayakody

Also Read: ECS T10 St Gallen ZNCC Vs POCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

COCC vs POCC Dream11 prediction: COCC vs POCC Dream11 squad: POCC

Babar Anwar, Ahad Butt, Simon Thomas Henderson, Izhar Shinvari, Jayarathne Sudath, Thomas Mampilly, Tariq Shehzad, Atta Sajid, Attas Ahmed, Rehmat Ullah Zahid, Arshad Butt, Faraz Virk, Moaz Butt, Moeid Butt, Mubarik Rana, Khalid Mehmood, Asad Mahmood, Afzal Sikander, Aamar Siddique Butt, Abdul Khalik Rana, Safiat Ullah Sajid, Shahnawaz Muhammad, Osama Mahmood, Baljinder Singh, Ashfaq Ahmad.

Also Read: Irish Player Kim Garth Eyes Cricket Career In Australia

COCC vs POCC Dream11 top picks

Here's our COCC vs POCC Dream11 top picks for the COCC vs POCC Dream11 match

A Andrews

O Mahmood

A Mahmood

Also Read: Kapil Dev's Top Backward-running Catch To Dismiss Viv Richards In 1983 WC Final: Watch

COCC vs POCC Dream11 prediction: COCC vs POCC Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs

COCC vs POCC Dream11 prediction: COCC vs POCC Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs: COCC

W Javaid, A Vinod, A Ryan, V Bhat, A Andrews, B Narayanan, I Zaidi, J Sinh, A Vinod, T Rasalingam and M Ahmadzai

COCC vs POCC Dream11 prediction: COCC vs POCC Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs : POCC

A Mahmood, S Sajid, T Mampilly, A Siddique Butt, O Mahmood, S Muhammad, A Sikander, M Butt, K Mahmood, J Sudath and M Rana

COCC vs POCC Dream11 team

COCC vs POCC Dream11 prediction

As per our COCC vs POCC Dream11 prediction, COCC are favourites to win the match

Note: The COCC vs POCC Dream11 prediction, COCC vs POCC Dream11 top picks and COCC vs POCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The COCC vs POCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / YOUTUBE)