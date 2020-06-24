COCC Vs SGCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 St Gallen 2020 Live

Cossonay CC (COCC) and St Gallen CC (SGCC) will lock horns in ECS T10 St Gallen 2020 this week. The COCC vs SGCC live match will be played at Gründemoos in St Gallen. Their ECS T10 St Gallen League 10-overs fixture is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, June 24 and will start at 6:30 PM IST. Here is our COCC vs SGCC Dream11 team and COCC vs SGCC Dream11 prediction along with the COCC vs SGCC Dream11 top picks.

COCC vs SGCC Dream11 prediction

🇨🇭 LIVE CRICKET! WATCH LIVE 👉 https://t.co/XcSIwRw4nL

Dream11 European Cricket Series St Gallen

FIVE LIVE MATCHES TODAY FROM 🇨🇭 @CricketSwiss

Zurich Crickets v Cossonay CC

*also available @FanCode 🇮🇳 @Dream11 pic.twitter.com/c5YCgghWZ0 — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) June 24, 2020

COCC vs SGCC Dream11 prediction - Cossonay squad

C Allen, W Javaid, A Vinod, A Ryan, A Das, Y Sinh, V Bhat, B Narayanan, A Andrews, A Vinod, I Zaidi, J Sinh, T Rasalingam, S Srinivasan and R Jayakody.

COCC vs SGCC Dream11 prediction - St Gallen CC squad

Muhammad Idrees, Haroon Khan, Khalid Bajwa, Sarvanmurthu Sasikumar, Muhammad Waqar, Vivek Garg, Muhammad Zeeshan, Ali Abbas, Muhammad Armaghan Khan, Safi Mohabattullah, Fazli Khan Safi,Tanveer Abbas, Nithurshan Shivaneshwaran, Kenardo Fletcher, Nasir Mahmood, Nareshkumar Thangavadivel, Mohamed Nasim, Emile Morgan, Falak Sher, Sangul Safi, Musa Ahmadzai, Pradeepan Sivanesachelvan, Ketan Patel, Ahmad Saeed, Omed Niazi, Nurullah Safi, Sheraz Sarwari.

COCC vs SGCC top picks and match schedule

Date - Wednesday, June 24

Time - 6:30 PM IST

Venue - Grundemoos, St Gallen

COCC vs SGCC Dream11 prediction: COCC vs SGCC Dream11 team

Here is the COCC vs SGCC Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points:

Wicketkeeper – C Allen, H Khan

All-rounders – A Vinod, A Ryan, M Waqar (C)

Batsmen – B Narayanan, N Mahmood (VC), K Fletcher

Bowlers – J Sinh, S Sarwari, M Ahmadzai

St Gallen CC start as favourites against Cossonay CC in the ECS T10 St Gallen League on Wednesday.

Please note that the above COCC vs SGCC Dream11 prediction, COCC vs SGCC Dream11 team and COCC vs SGCC Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The COCC vs SGCC Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

