COCC Vs SGCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 St Gallen 2020 Live

Cossonay CC (COCC) and St Gallen CC (SGCC) will lock horns in ECS T10 St Gallen 2020 this week. The COCC vs SGCC live match will be played at Gründemoos in St Gallen. Their ECS T10 St Gallen League 10-overs fixture is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, June 24 and will start at 6:30 PM IST. Here is our COCC vs SGCC Dream11 team and COCC vs SGCC Dream11 prediction along with the COCC vs SGCC Dream11 top picks.
C Allen, W Javaid, A Vinod, A Ryan, A Das, Y Sinh, V Bhat, B Narayanan, A Andrews, A Vinod, I Zaidi, J Sinh, T Rasalingam, S Srinivasan and R Jayakody.
Muhammad Idrees, Haroon Khan, Khalid Bajwa, Sarvanmurthu Sasikumar, Muhammad Waqar, Vivek Garg, Muhammad Zeeshan, Ali Abbas, Muhammad Armaghan Khan, Safi Mohabattullah, Fazli Khan Safi,Tanveer Abbas, Nithurshan Shivaneshwaran, Kenardo Fletcher, Nasir Mahmood, Nareshkumar Thangavadivel, Mohamed Nasim, Emile Morgan, Falak Sher, Sangul Safi, Musa Ahmadzai, Pradeepan Sivanesachelvan, Ketan Patel, Ahmad Saeed, Omed Niazi, Nurullah Safi, Sheraz Sarwari.
Date - Wednesday, June 24
Time - 6:30 PM IST
Venue - Grundemoos, St Gallen
Here is the COCC vs SGCC Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points:
Wicketkeeper – C Allen, H Khan
All-rounders – A Vinod, A Ryan, M Waqar (C)
Batsmen – B Narayanan, N Mahmood (VC), K Fletcher
Bowlers – J Sinh, S Sarwari, M Ahmadzai
St Gallen CC start as favourites against Cossonay CC in the ECS T10 St Gallen League on Wednesday.
