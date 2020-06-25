COCC Vs WICC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 St Gallen 2020 Live

Cossonay CC will face Winterthur CC in the upcoming clash on Day 4 in ECS T10 St Gallen 2020 this week. Both the teams are considered as the heavyweights in the tournament. Winterthur CC will play their third game of the day when they face Cossonay CC, which could have an adverse effect on their performance.

Zurich Nomads, Zurich Crickets CC, Olten, St Gallen, Power, Winterthur and Cossonay are the seven teams participating in the league. There will be a total of 25 games played in the season and the final will be played on June 26. The COCC vs WICC match will be played in Grundemoos, St Gallen.

The COCC vs WICC match will commence on Thursday, June 25 at 10:30 PM IST. Fans can play the COCC vs WICC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the COCC vs WICC Dream11 prediction, COCC vs WICC Dream11 top picks and COCC vs WICC Dream11 team.

COCC vs WICC Dream11 team

COCC vs WICC Dream11 top picks

Rasalingam (Captain) S Srinivasan (Vice-captain) M Ahmadzai Sahan Lakshitha Imran Sirajudeen

Squads for the COCC vs WICC Dream11 team

COCC vs WICC Dream11 team: Cossonay CC

C Allen, W Javaid, A Vinod, A Ryan, A Das, Y Sinh, V Bhat, B Narayanan, A Andrews, A Vinod, I Zaidi, J Sinh, T Rasalingam, S Srinivasan, M Ahmadzai and R Jayakody.

COCC vs WICC Dream11 team: Winterthur CC

Sufyan Cheema, Mohamed Aqular, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, B Ahmed Khan, Kasun Munasinghe, Anoop Singh, Pio de Silva, Chamith Deemantha, Fayaz Rahumatullah, Deesh Bannehaka, Bilal Salim, Bhanuka Abeygoonawardana, Saqib Ali, Rajveer Singh Tiwari, Elyas Mahmudi, Chris Lodge, Shakteeshwar Sivakaran, Zaharan Sufyan, Diyon Johnson, Sahan Lakshitha, Imran Sirajudeen

COCC vs WICC Dream11 team (Predicted playing XIs)

Cossonay CC : W Javaid, A Vinod, A Ryan, V Bhat, A Andrews, B Narayanan, I Zaidi, J Sinh, A Vinod, T Rasalingam and M Ahmadzai

: W Javaid, A Vinod, A Ryan, V Bhat, A Andrews, B Narayanan, I Zaidi, J Sinh, A Vinod, T Rasalingam and M Ahmadzai Winterthur CC: M Aqular, S Cheema, M Gnanasekaran, B Ahmed Khan, D Banneheka, S Ali, S Lakshita, R Singh, E Mahmudi, I Sirajudeen and D Johnson

COCC vs WICC Dream11 prediction

Our COCC vs WICC Dream11 prediction is that Cossonay CC will win this match.

Note: The WICC vs POCC Dream11 prediction, WICC vs POCC Dream11 top picks and WICC vs POCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The WICC vs POCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

