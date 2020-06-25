COCC Vs ZNCC Dream11 Prediction, Prediction, Top Picks, ECS T10 League St Gallen Live Info

This ECS St Gallen T10 League clash will be played between Cassonay CC (COCC) and Zurich Nomads CC (ZNCC). The COCC vs ZNCC live match will be played in St Gallen, Switzerland. Their ECS St Gallen T10 League 10-overs fixture is scheduled to be played on Thursday, June 25 and will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Both teams will look to register a much needed win in their ongoing campaigns. Here is our COCC vs ZNCC Dream11 Team and COCC vs ZNCC Dream11 prediction that will give you an idea of the COCC vs ZNCC Dream11 top picks.

COCC vs ZNCC Dream11 team and match schedule

COCC vs ZNCC Dream11 prediction

COCC vs ZNCC Dream11 prediction - Cossonay CC squad

C Allen, W Javaid, A Vinod, A Ryan, A Das, Y Sinh, V Bhat, B Narayanan, A Andrews, A Vinod, I Zaidi, J Sinh, T Rasalingam, S Srinivasan, R Jayakody.

COCC vs ZNCC Dream11 prediction - Zurich Nomads CC squad

Hassan Ahmad, Asvin Lakkaraju, Azeem Nazir, Waqas Khawaja, Ankit Gupta, Prasad Shikare, Naveed Ahmad, Lalit Dubey, Faheem Nazir, Idrees Muhammad Tariq, Noman Khan, Shafqat Hussain, Khawer Menon, Farid Din, Shijo Joseph, Satbir Singh, Abid Mahmood.

COCC vs ZNCC top picks and match schedule

Date - Thursday, June 25, 2020

Time - 2:30 PM IST

Venue - St Gallen, Switzerland

COCC vs ZNCC Dream11 prediction: COCC vs ZNCC Dream11 team

Here is the COCC vs ZNCC Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points:

Wicketkeeper – H Ahmad

All-rounders – A Nazir, A Vinod, V Bhat

Batsmen – F Nazir (VC), A Andrews (C), A Vinod

Bowlers – S Joseph, F Din, J Sinh, T Rasalingam

COCC vs ZNCC Dream11 prediction

ZNCC start as favourites against COCC in the ECS St Gallen T10 League on Thursday.

Please note that the above COCC vs ZNCC Dream11 prediction, COCC vs ZNCC Dream11 team and COCC vs ZNCC Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The COCC vs ZNCC Dream11 team and COCC vs ZNCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: European Cricket Facebook