COCC Vs ZNCC Dream11 Prediction, Prediction, Top Picks, ECS T10 League St Gallen Live Info

Quick links:
This ECS St Gallen T10 League clash will be played between Cassonay CC (COCC) and Zurich Nomads CC (ZNCC). The COCC vs ZNCC live match will be played in St Gallen, Switzerland. Their ECS St Gallen T10 League 10-overs fixture is scheduled to be played on Thursday, June 25 and will start at 2:30 PM IST.
Both teams will look to register a much needed win in their ongoing campaigns. Here is our COCC vs ZNCC Dream11 Team and COCC vs ZNCC Dream11 prediction that will give you an idea of the COCC vs ZNCC Dream11 top picks.
Also Read | Sri Lanka T10 League CW vs SH live streaming, pitch and weather report
LIVE CRICKET! WATCH LIVE 👉 https://t.co/XcSIwRw4nL— European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) June 25, 2020
Dream11 European Cricket Series St Gallen
6️⃣ LIVE games 🇨🇭
Zurich Nomads v Power @CricketSwiss
*also available @FanCode 🇮🇳 @Dream11 pic.twitter.com/dVJ4cEMhZe
Also Read | ECS T10 St Gallen OLCC vs WICC live streaming, pitch and weather report, match preview
C Allen, W Javaid, A Vinod, A Ryan, A Das, Y Sinh, V Bhat, B Narayanan, A Andrews, A Vinod, I Zaidi, J Sinh, T Rasalingam, S Srinivasan, R Jayakody.
Hassan Ahmad, Asvin Lakkaraju, Azeem Nazir, Waqas Khawaja, Ankit Gupta, Prasad Shikare, Naveed Ahmad, Lalit Dubey, Faheem Nazir, Idrees Muhammad Tariq, Noman Khan, Shafqat Hussain, Khawer Menon, Farid Din, Shijo Joseph, Satbir Singh, Abid Mahmood.
Also Read | BLS vs CCMH Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, St Lucia T10 Blast live game info
Date - Thursday, June 25, 2020
Time - 2:30 PM IST
Venue - St Gallen, Switzerland
Also Read | OLCC vs WICC Dream11 prediction, top picks, ECS T10 League St Gallen live game info
Here is the COCC vs ZNCC Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points:
Wicketkeeper – H Ahmad
All-rounders – A Nazir, A Vinod, V Bhat
Batsmen – F Nazir (VC), A Andrews (C), A Vinod
Bowlers – S Joseph, F Din, J Sinh, T Rasalingam
ZNCC start as favourites against COCC in the ECS St Gallen T10 League on Thursday.
Also Read | COCC vs SGCC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 St Gallen 2020 live