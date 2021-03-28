'Coin' Morgan, 'Toss' Buttler; Wasim Jaffer Teases Virat Kohli As He Loses Another Toss

Wasim Jaffer made fun of Virat Kohli as he lost yet another toss during the series-deciding third ODI against England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday as a result of which he called it wrongly at the toss in all three games of the ODI series.

'Just can't catch a break': Wasim Jaffer

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Jaffer teased Kohli and wrote that first it was 'Coin' Morgan (referring to England's regular limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan), and, now it is 'Toss' Buttler (stand-in-captain Jos Buttler). The multiple-time Ranji Trophy winner concluded by saying that the Indian captain just cannot catch a break due to his bad luck with the toss.

Even the netizens had a gala time as well as they hilariously opined why Virat is not lucky when it comes to winning the toss. Here are some of the reactions.

If losing toss is an art virat is the picasso of it — John-Pearl30 (@Pearl30John) March 28, 2021

Or maybe its like Jai's coin in Sholay. ðŸ¤£ — Madhuvi Kikani (@KikaniMadhuvi) March 28, 2021

Virat kohli just only flip the coin and rest is on england captain ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ — Devansh Prajapati (@Devansh_143_kd) March 28, 2021

Virat Kohli's bad luck with the coin

The 'Captain Fearless' has won the toss only two times in the 12 games that have been played so far in the ongoing all-format home bilateral series. One happened to be during the second Test match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai last month and the other one was during the second T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad earlier this month.

The Indian skipper has often called on the wrong side of the coin, making him one of the most unsuccessful captains at tossing. Kohli, who has now led India in 200 games, has won the toss only 85 times in his more than four-year captaincy career.

On the other hand, the Indian skipper has lost the toss 115 times, marking one of the worst win/loss ratio of 0.74. In T20Is, Virat has won only 18 tosses in 45 matches.