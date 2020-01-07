Colin De Grandhomme Faces New Zealand Fans' Fury On Twitter After Australia Defeat

New Zealand became the latest team to have been embarrassed by the all-round show that the Australian team can put forth. Australia clean-sweeped the series and finished all three games in just a span of four days. New Zealand came to Australia in the hope of claiming their first Test series down under in 32 years. However, they were left searching for a fond memory to take back from the tour.

Selfish De Grandhomme?

Colin de Gradhomme is a very aggressive all-rounder when it comes to his batting. However, his aggression was the last thing that the Kiwis needed when they faced Australia on Day 4 of the SCG Test. The clouds were looming and the future of the match was under great speculation. BJ Watling and Colin de Grandhomme were at the crease and Watling was batting through the innings. He was taking no risks and only trying to salvage a draw. De Grandhomme, on the other end, was smashing sixes in his usual style until one mistake cost him his wicket. Brendon McCullum and Ricky Ponting, who were commentating on Channel 7, were dejected with De Grandhomme's decision. "You can not tell me that he is thinking about the team one bit", an upset Ricky Ponting exclaimed.

Fans express anger

It was not only McCullum and Ponting who were upset but a whole lot of fans on the internet expressed their disbelief regarding the De Grandhomme dismissal.

That was a proper "50 and my place is safe" intent from CDG there!!! #AusvNz — Umair (@imumair10) January 6, 2020

I’d drop him after that — Kyle Armstrong (@Guts_Army) January 6, 2020

Careless from Colin de Grandhomme. BJ Watling has every right to be furious about that. #ausvsnz — Sim Howe (@SimHowe) January 6, 2020

Is Colin de Grandhomme the most brainless player going around? Man that was a dumb shot. #AUSvNZ — Scott Gumbleton (@scottgumbleton) January 6, 2020

While a good knock, his dismissal is why de Grandhomme remains an infuriating player. With 10 overs to go in the day, what's the need to go for another six? https://t.co/dRNkgG2zWT — Rahul Warrier (@rahulw_) January 6, 2020

