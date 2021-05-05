Colin De Grandhomme Shares India’s 'toughest' Problem For WTC Final Against New Zealand

With the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League postponed midway due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus has been shifted to the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand. India and New Zealand will lock horns in the finale of the World Test Championship at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18 to 22. Now, Kiwi all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme has outlined the 'toughest thing' Indian skipper Virat Kohli will have to face ahead of the historic finale.

India has emerged as one of the most formidable sides in almost every format of cricket. However, in test cricket, Virat Kohli & Co. have presented their outstanding girt including their historic win in Australia. India has a strong unit on paper but the Kiwis are also no pushovers. Kiwi all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme believes that with the kind of arsenal Virat Kohli has it will be the toughest task for him to choose the right playing XI against them in the final of WTC.

ICC on its Twitter handle shared Colin de Grandhomme's comment which said, "With the number of players they've got they can cover all bases because they've got real good seam bowlers these days and gun spinner, so I think the toughest thing for them is going to be picking the XI."

It is to be noted that New Zealand was the first team to qualify for the WTC final in February after the Test series between South Africa and Australia was postponed. India qualified for the same when they beat England by an innings and 25 runs in the fourth Test in March inside three days. The match to determine the inaugural winner of the World Test Championship may be more than a month away, but New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme has listed the one factor that can cause a headache for the Indian team.

What is the WTC?

As per ICC's official website, "The World Test Championship comprises nine teams competing in 71 Test matches in 27 series across two years. Comprising the top nine Test teams in the world, each team will play three home and three away series. The top two teams at the end will compete in the ICC World Test Championship Final in the UK in June 2021 with the winners crowned World Test Champions."

How can you buy WTC Final 2021 ticket?

Tickets to attend the highly-anticipated ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2021 will be allocated through the ballot process, the ICC said in a release on Friday. With the Coronavirus pandemic looming large, tickets to the World Test Championship which is being hosted at the Hampshire Bowl, Southampton from June 18-23 will be restricted in accordance with public health restrictions.

According to the ICC, the start date for the ballot will be April 27, 2021, at 10 AM (GMT +1) and the closing date will be May 10, 2021, at 5 PM. Terms and conditions shall govern the subsequent sale of tickets to successful applicants and their presence inside the venue for the match. Here is all you need to know about the sale of WTC Final 2021 tickets.

