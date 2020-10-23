Colombo To Lock Horns With Galle In The Opening Match Of Lanka Premier League 2020

The upcoming Lanka Premier League 2020 (LPL 2020) season is scheduled to launch on November 21. The health authorities in Sri Lanka are discussing implementing a 14-day isolation period for overseas cricketers travelling to the island nation for the upcoming LPL 2020 season. However, Wickramaratne stated that they are hoping to allow players participating in Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season a direct entry to Sri Lanka for the tournament. The reason being, the Dream11 IPL 2020 season is also being conducted inside a secure bio-bubble in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lanka Premier League 2020 fixtures

Colombo will take on Galle in the opening match of the Lanka Premier League at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on November 21. The match will start at 7.30 pm after the opening ceremony which is scheduled to be held from 3.30 pm onwards. Every day will see Double Headers till the semi-finals on December 10 and 11, 2020. The final will be played on December 13 with December 14 as a reserve day. The two semi-finals and the final will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

Sri Lanka Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa had said that LPL will position Sri Lanka on the global sports map and will attract the attention of local and international sports spectators.



“Following the success of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the possibility of holding such a tournament in Sri Lanka was much talked about for many years but unfortunately, it didn’t happen. But now, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports have been in discussions for weeks to make this tournament a reality as it is essential for the future of Sri Lankan cricket,” Rajapaksa had said in his personal blog.

Here's the complete schedule of LPL 2020:

