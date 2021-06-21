Comeback Man Ben Stokes Takes A Stupendous Catch During T20 Blast Game, Durham Posts Video

It seems that Ben Stokes has recovered from a finger injury that had ruled him out of IPL 2021 as he took an outstanding catch lately i.e. returning to the on-field action for the very first time after injury.

Comeback man Ben Stokes takes an outstanding catch

The Engish all-rounder who had joined the Durham squad ahead of the T20 blast match against Birmingham Bears made an impact straight away as he first scored a quickfire 29 off 18 deliveries and then proceeded to take an outstanding catch to dismiss Ed Pollock off Brydon Carse in the Vitality Blast T20 match.

Ed Pollock mistimed one in the air and for a moment it appeared as if the ball would fall in no man's land. However, a determined Ben Stokes went after it and did not take his eyes off the ball till the very last moment, and eventually, he was rewarded for it as he successfully completed a brilliantly well-judged catch.

The video of Ben Stokes' stunning catch was also posted by Durham Cricket on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Apart from Pollock's catch, Ben Stokes also took West Indies' all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite's catch. Meanwhile, the 2019 World Cup winner also chipped in with a scalp as well. He accounted for the likes of Sam Hain, and, finished his spell with figures of 1/20 from his four overs at an economy rate of 5.

Even the netizens' were really impressed with Ben Stokes' superb catch. Here are a few of the reactions.

Splendid.👌 — Antariksh Johri (@AntarikshJohri) June 20, 2021

Ben Stokes doing, what Ben Stokes does!👌🙌 — Mridul (@imMridul27) June 20, 2021

Decent effort in his comeback game. — Jon Pinson (@JonPinson4) June 20, 2021

Nice to see he can still perform even when called up to the big time. — Kevin Longshore (@AndrewC41021720) June 20, 2021

A taker of great catches. — Brian Clifford (@Cliffo1981) June 20, 2021

Durham register a 22-run win

Durham posted a stiff total of 185/4 from their 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat first riding on an unbeaten 53-ball 76 from skipper Cameron Bancroft. In reply, Birmingham Bears got starts but failed to convert them as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. No one from Birmingham could even manage to register a half-century with captain Will Rhodes (36), and, Sam Hain (35) showing some resistance as they were restricted to 163/8 from their 20 overs. Thus, Durham registered a convincing win by 22 runs.