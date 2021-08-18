'Comedy Cricket': England Veterans' Blistering Assessment Of Lord's Loss Against India

David Lloyd has slammed England openers Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley for playing comedy cricket with no aim of scoring runs. Burns and Sibley have a combined nine ducks this year, raising questions over their place in the team. England's stunning defeat to India at Lord's in the second Test further exposed their top-order, with openers Burns and Sibley both not troubling the scorers.

It was the first time in a home Test innings where two England openers were removed for a duck. Burns now has five ducks in 2021, placing him alongside former England captain Michael Atherton and former India captain Pankaj Roy for the most number of ducks in a calendar year. Sibley, on the other hand, has recorded four ducks.

Lloyd praised India's Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul for finding means to thrive and score against the likes of James Anderson. He then chastised Sibley and Burns for merely blocking deliveries rather than scoring, labelling them a total failure and one of the worst opening pairs in England's history.

"Look at India's opening pair. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul stand correctly and even though they are facing England's greatest ever bowler in Anderson they find ways to defend and score. Our top three seem to have no intention of scoring — they are just on a massive blockathon! It's a broken record with Root always trying to get them out of an almighty scrape. In 57 years I have never seen an opening pair stand like Rory Burns and Dom Sibley do. Ever! It's comedy cricket and that is the biggest issue," said David Lloyd.

Michael Vaughan urges England to bring in Haseeb Hameed as opener with Dawid Malan at No.3

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also joined the debate and suggested a change in the playing XI for England. Vaughan feels that a switch at the top order is necessary for Root's men, claiming that continuing with Burns and Sibley would be insane. He opined that Haseeb Hameed should open the innings and Dawid Malan should be brought back in at No.3.

Vaughan also shed some light on the pathetic stats that Burns and Sibley have accumulated this year, pointing out the fact that 37% of their partnerships have not gone beyond the second over of an innings.

Image credits: Wisden Cricket/Twitter