Comedy Of Errors As European Bowler Drops Sitter, Misses Underarm Run-out Attempt; WATCH

In a hilarious incident that took place in a recent European Cricket Series (ECS) match, a player was seen dropping an easy catch off his own bowling before goofing up while attempting a run-out. A video of the laughable performance is doing rounds on various social media platforms with fans sharing jokes and memes to poke fun at the level of cricket played by clubs in European countries. The incident occurred during a match between Mater Dei and Overseas CC in Malta.

In the video that is going viral on social media, Mater Dei's right-arm bowler Muthu Kumaran delivered a ball outside the leg stump to Jurg Hirschi, who mishit the ball in the air. The bowler attempted a catch, which went absolutely wrong as he dropped a sitter before messing up a potential run-out at the striker's end. Kumaran missed the stumps despite trying to hit them with an underarm throw following which the batter was seen raising his hands to celebrate his survival at the crease.

Here's how netizens are reacting to the viral video:

The gift which keeps giving... How do they manage to give out so many funny cricketing videos in one tournament ? — ಮಿಡಿ ಉಪ್ಪಿನಕಾಯಿ 🇮🇳 (@kalayatasmainma) November 6, 2022

First the bowler chucks, then he drops a dolly, then missed the easiest of the run out. 🤦🏾‍♂️ — 🇮🇳 Tweetiyaa (@ATweetiya) November 7, 2022

I love the batter hustling for a second run when he realised the bowler missed. #quitwhileyourahead — chris dane (@spaceace97) November 7, 2022

So bad the comms just resort to quoting Vanilla lyrics — Chris Painter (@chrisjpainter) November 7, 2022

Mater Dei vs Overseas CC

As far as the match is concerned, Mater Dei won the toss and opted to bat first in the 10-over match at Marsa Sports Club in Malta. Mater Dei scored 135/1 in 10 overs courtesy of a 70-run knock from Azeem Sathi. Sathi scored the runs off just 36 balls, including five boundaries and six maximums. Shrijay Patel contributed with 41 off just 15 balls. Michael Nazir remained unbeaten at 14 off 11 balls. Kivian Johnson was the only wicket-taker from the Overseas CC side.

In the second innings, Mater Dei restricted Overseas CC to 73/5 in 10 overs. David Marks was their top run-scorer with 19 off 15 balls. David Millard and Jurg Hirschi scored 14 and 10 runs, respectively. George Widdop remained unbeaten at 17 off 10 balls but couldn't help his side chase down the total. Pintu Ghosh picked a two-wicket haul, while Sagat Arif, Faisal Naeem, and Muhammad Zubbair scalped one wicket each.

Mater Dei are currently in the fourth position in the Group B points table of the European Cricket Series. Overseas CC, on the other hand, placed at the bottom of the table with just one win in four matches.

