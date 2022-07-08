Team India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik has had a remarkable turnaround in his career, as at this time last year, he was doing commentary in England, who are currently hosting Team India in a T20I series. And now he is back in the main squad. Several images of the 37-year-old's resurrection are going viral on social media.

At one end, fans are adding images of Karthik commentating with Michael Atherton last year, and on the other end, they are now adding images of him being back in Team India colours. If Karthik continues to perform at his recent levels, he could very well earn a spot in India's T20 squad for the World Cup later this year.

Dinesh Karthik's incredible career turnaround

As seen in the images below, when Team India arrived in England for a five-match Test series last year, Dinesh Karthik was among the commentators. While fans were delighted to see the 37-year-old commentating for the series, they wondered if that was the end of Karthik's cricketing career. However, little did anyone expect that the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer would return to Team India's squad after putting the hard yards in during training.

Dinesh Karthik was commentating with Atherton and Nasser Hussain last year in India's tour of England.



Dinesh Karthik is being interviewed by Atherton this year with Karthik being part of the playing XI. pic.twitter.com/fEnrcUHUBD — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 7, 2022

Karthik did just that as he cemented his spot in the national squad after having an outstanding IPL 2022 season with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The 37-year-old brilliantly established himself as a finisher of the side by smacking 330 runs in 16 innings at a staggering strike rate of 183.33. And that is not it, as Karthik also had an average of 55.00 to back all his heavy-hitting.

Dinesh Karthik likely to be considered for T20 WC spot

Even though Dinesh Karthik has found it difficult to replicate his form of the IPL in recent international matches, he is expected to have several more opportunities to prove himself. In the first T20I against Ireland, the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer scored an unbeaten five runs off four deliveries before being dismissed for a golden duck in his second match. Similarly, in the first T20I against England as well, the 37-year-old could only manage to score 11 runs off seven deliveries before he was dismissed by Tymal Mills.