Commentator Goofs Up During BAN Vs WI 1st Test, Mistakes Bangladesh For Pakistan; Watch

The West Indies cricket is eying a victory against Bangladesh in the ongoing 1st Test match between both teams at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, as the hosts require 35 runs more to win the game with two days remaining. Earlier on Day 1, the Bangladesh squad made headlines for getting all out on the score of 103 runs, courtesy of a fabulous bowling spell by the Caribbean team. While the Bangladesh batters drew criticism for their performance, they became the talking point on social media after a commentator referred to them as Pakistan.

After Mustrafizur Rahman’s dismissal on a duck in the first innings, a commentator mistakenly referred to Bangladesh as Pakistan. “Mustafizur Rahman goes without scoring, Pakistan 81/8,” the commentator said. Rahman was dismissed by the Caribbean bowler Jayden Seales, who finished the innings with a three-wicket haul.

Watch the commentator referring to Bangladesh as Pakistan:

Haha who's this commentator 😆😆 living in pre 1971 Era 😆😆



Pakistan 81-8 😆😆😆#BanvsWI pic.twitter.com/2Gt1TCNSVI — Sheraz Akhter (@Sherazakhter08) June 16, 2022

Bangladesh got bowled out on 103, despite Shakib Al Hassan's fifty

Alongside Seales, youngster Alzarri Joseph also contributed with three wickets for West Indies. On the other hand, Kemar Roach and Kyle Mayers chipped in with two wickets each. Skipper Shakib Al Hassan’s knock of 51 runs in 67 balls was the highest knock by the visitors in the first innings.

Kraigg Brathwaite misses out on his century for six runs

Meanwhile, in the second inning of the game, West Indies took their score to 265, courtesy of impressive knocks by skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood. Brathwaite opened the innings and scored 94 runs in 268 balls, while Blackwood contributed with 63 runs in 139 balls. Allrounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz returned with a four-wicket haul, as the hosts took a 163-run advantage in the second innings.

Kemar Roach contributes with five wickets in the third innings

Bangladesh finally set things going in the third innings as Shakib’s knock of 64 runs in 99 balls and Nurul Hasan’s 64 runs in 147 balls, took their score to 245. Roach displayed absolute brilliance in the innings and completed his five-wicket haul. Alzarri and Kyle contributed with three and two wickets respectively. Meanwhile, the hosts found themselves at 49/3 at stamps at Day 3, requiring 35 runs more for victory.

(Image: @windiescricket/Instagram)