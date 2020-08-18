Harsha Bhogle Weighs In On The Digital Vs Print Debate As He States His Preference

Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle is widely regarded as one of the greatest commentators of all time. The Hyderabad-born Mumbaikar has narrated some of the most memorable cricketing moments for millions of fans this century, all within the confinement of a commentary box. For his meticulous approach towards the game, Bhogle has been endeared with a moniker, the ‘Voice of Cricket’ by fans of the sport.

Cricket’s purist Harsha Bhogle favours print editions in a digital world

The cricket expert is seemingly not a fan of digital publications as evidenced from his latest tweet. On August 17, Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter and mentioned that he still favours getting his news from the printing editions of newspapers. In an age that is dominated by digital publications, the cricket expert interestingly favours the experience of reading news via a sheet of paper.

Harsha Bhogle tweets about his favoured news medium

Back to reading print editions of newspapers. Just so much better..... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 17, 2020

Interestingly, his recent tweet was far from the first time he has mentioned his preference for a hand-held piece of news instead of on an electronic device. Back in December 2019, Harsha Bhogle mentioned a post stating something similar. Back then, he wrote: “I find nuanced articles are best read in print”. He also posed a question to his fans and followers by asking whether the same is a generational thing or not.

So good to read a newspaper. Somehow, I find nuanced articles are best read in print. Is that your experience too? Or is it a generation thing? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 20, 2019

Harsha Bhogle on MS Dhoni retirement

On August 15, former Indian captain MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket. Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter and shared a simple yet touching message for the 2011 World Cup-winning captain. While simply summing up MS Dhoni’s entire journey with Indian cricket, the commentator wrote: “Unforgettable in blue. See you in yellow,” referring to the cricketer’s much-awaited return in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season.

Harsha Bhogle’s tribute on MS Dhoni retirement

Unforgettable in blue. See you in yellow. #MSDhoni — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 15, 2020

Harsha Bhogle in IPL 2020

The IPL 2020 season is currently on schedule to commence from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The tournament will run till November 10. Harsha Bhogle, who often lends his voice behind the mic in ICC tournaments and in IPL matches, is expected to resume his commentary duties in the much-awaited season as well.

Image credits: ICC Cricket World Cup Twitter