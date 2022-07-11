Commonwealth Games: BCCI Releases Indian Women's Cricket Squad For CWG 2022

The BCCI has released the official women's squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side for the competition in Birmingham that will feature the first edition of women's T20Is. Meanwhile, opener Smriti Mandhana is set to be her deputy.

BCCI releases India women's squad for Commonwealth Games

The BCCI has released a squad of 15 players for the Commonwealth Games 2022. Other than Smriti Mandhana, the squad also includes fellow opener Shafali Verma, spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and star all-rounders Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar. Meanwhile, the likes of Richa Ghosh and Poonam Yadav are among the reserves.

Team India women's full squad for Commonwealth Games 2022:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, S. Meghana, Taniya Sapna Bhatia (Wk), Yastika Bhatia (Wk), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana.

Reserves: Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh, Poonam Yadav.

India have been grouped with Pakistan in Commonwealth Games

The Commonwealth Games 2022 are set to begin in less than a month and the excitement amongst fans could not be any higher. The Indian women's team have been drawn in the same group with arch-rivals Pakistan, Australia and Barbados.

The women in blue will open their campaign with a game against Australia on 29 July before facing Pakistan on July 31. They will play their final game against Barbados on August 3. All games will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham, where the Commonwealth Games 2022 are set to be held.