WATCH: Comparison With Legendary West Indies Side Gets Virat Kohli To Mention 'retirement'

Virat Kohli was very delighted after India registered yet another series win at home and also emerged victorious in their maiden pink-ball Test match at the Eden Gardens Kolkata. This was also Team India's 12th series win in the game's longest format and seventh straight Test win in a row. However, despite their dominance in Tests, this is what the 'Captain Fearless' had to say when his side was compared with the mighty West Indian side of the '70s and '80s during the post-match press conference:

'Can't be compared to West Indies': Virat Kohli

''Look I can only say that we are on top of our game. You can't judge a team's dominance with seven games. You are talking about a West Indies which has done it for 15 years, so maybe when we all are close to retiring you can ask me this question about how the decade has gone. Seven years yes, but not seven games," said Virat Kohli.

Kohli then added that he was very excited about the challenges and also talked about their next Test series against New Zealand. ''Now we are mentally preparing ourselves for the next series in Test cricket and it's not like 'we have finished playing at home now let's see what happens abroad'. We are waiting to play Test cricket so I think that mindset had changed now. We know if we play well we can win anywhere in the world and that is a very exciting and a very nice feeling to have within the changing room'', he added.

Virat Kohli credits Ganguly's team for pacers' inspiration

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli credited the team's bowlers and their hunger to pick wickets as the reason behind the success of pacers over the last three series. Virat Kohli reiterated that the mindset of the bowlers was very important to determine their hunger for taking wickets through the game irrespective of whether the game was played at home or overseas. Virat Kohli also credited BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and his erstwhile team (while he was captain) for giving inspiration to the current pacers and helping them develop an aggressive and unforgiving approach towards the opposition.

