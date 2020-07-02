Complaint Against Mumbai CA Filed In BCCI; Demanding Sanctions & Derecognition

A strongly-worded complaint has been filed in BCCI against Mumbai Cricket Association for failing to comply with rules of transparency and provisions of memorandum, rules and bylaws of Board's Constitution, demanding sanction derecognition of the association. The complaint has been filed by Ravindra Shamrao Mandrekar, a representative of Gaud Saraswat Cricket Club on July 2 (today).

In a letter to BCCI president, a copy of which is with Republic TV, Mandrekar points out various clauses and grounds of violations and not adhering to accountability and transparency with no appointment of Ombudsman.

"I want to state that President and Apex Council of MCA has deliberately defied, for last 9 months, the provisions in their own constitution and also of the constitution of BCCI (3)(b)(1), and thus attracts sanctions and de-registration of MCA as a full member."

He further alleges that: "I have pointed out to the President Vijay Patil and Members of Apex Council of MCA, by writing 5 separate letters giving out, clause by clause, systematic deliberate defiance of the provisions of the constitution. MCA President Mr. Vijay Patil in his reply dated 30th June, 2020 has not denied a single allegation of defiance, pointed out by me. The said letters to MCA (5 nos.) addressed to MCA President and Appex Council members, as well as reply of Mr. Vijay Patil is attached to this mail."

He continued with his charges: "The letters written to the President and Apex Council are self-explanatory and are substantiated with facts. Therefore BCCI should start their action (sanctions and derecognition) as stated in clause 3 (b)(1) after following due process of provisions of BCCI constitution."