'Complete Domination': Cricketing World Reacts As India Beat Australia By 6 Wickets

Image: BCCI
India got the win against Australia on the third day of the 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With this win India go 2-0 up in the series. The win brought variety of reactions.
At the start of the day 3, it was all hanging in the balance but courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja's 7 wickets, India soon came on top. Chasing 115 in the fourth innings, India got home before tea of Day 3. The win means India now could not lose the seires and have yet again retained the Border-Gvaskar Trophy.https://www.republicworld.com/sports-news/cricket-news/border-gavaskar-trophy-indore-replaces-dharamshala-as-host-for-ind-vs-aus-3rd-test-articleshow.html
The win brought joy among the Indian Cricket Fans, who went on social media to express their emotions.
The Border-Gavaskar Trophy stays with India 🏆— ICC (@ICC) February 19, 2023
The hosts go 2-0 up against with a comprehensive win in Delhi 👊#WTC23 | #INDvAUS | 📝 https://t.co/HS93GIyEwS pic.twitter.com/xI0xvh2vOm
An enthralling game at #QilaKotla ends with an India win 💙— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 19, 2023
2⃣-0⃣ 🆙 in the series 💪🏼#INDvAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy pic.twitter.com/QdERBdHhtK
Australia keeps surrendering in the pitches where it requires different set of skills. Disappointing. Well done team india 🇮🇳 #INDvAUS— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 19, 2023
Australia had moments but India owned sessions.— DK (@DineshKarthik) February 19, 2023
Every match it looks even more difficult to stand against this Indian team.
Great win to retain the trophy one more time! 🇮🇳👏 @BCCI#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/0CrLc7itgq
The reason behind India's home dominance is simple.— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 19, 2023
Our quicks out-bowl their quicks.
Our spinners out-bowl their spinners.
Our spinners out-bat their batters 😉 #INDvAUS #BGT2023
Puji scores the winning runs in his 100th Test!— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 19, 2023
🇮🇳 go 2-0 up and retain the Border Gavaskar trophy 🏆 🔥
📸: BCCI #PlayBold #TeamIndia #INDvAUS #BGT2023 pic.twitter.com/q4u1Q32dtM
Many positives for India in the convincing win at Delhi. Jadeja finishing them faster than chips ka packet. Ashwin showing his class, Axar leading the fight with the bat and India sealing the #BorderGavaskarTrophy2023 within first 2 tests. #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/sd8I4FYOdo— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 19, 2023
A real “TEST” of character this match turned out to be with both teams having their moments.@MdShami11 was brilliant in the 1st innings. Axar & Ashwin’s partnership brought India back into the game and @imjadeja literally “TURNED” the match in our favour in the 2nd.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/45BEJG8fpq— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 19, 2023