'Complete Domination': Cricketing World Reacts As India Beat Australia By 6 Wickets

A series of reactions emerged as India won the 2nd Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India won the Delhi Test by 6 wickets.

Prateek Arya
India vs Australia

India got the win against Australia on the third day of the 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With this win India go 2-0 up in the series. The win brought variety of reactions.

At the start of the day 3, it was all hanging in the balance but courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja's 7 wickets, India soon came on top. Chasing 115 in the fourth innings, India got home before tea of Day 3. The win means India now could not lose the seires and have yet again retained the Border-Gvaskar Trophy.https://www.republicworld.com/sports-news/cricket-news/border-gavaskar-trophy-indore-replaces-dharamshala-as-host-for-ind-vs-aus-3rd-test-articleshow.html

Reaction from Cricket World

The win brought joy among the Indian Cricket Fans, who went on social media to express their emotions. 

