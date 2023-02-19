'Complete Domination': Cricketing World Reacts As India Beat Australia By 6 Wickets

India got the win against Australia on the third day of the 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With this win India go 2-0 up in the series. The win brought variety of reactions.

At the start of the day 3, it was all hanging in the balance but courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja's 7 wickets, India soon came on top. Chasing 115 in the fourth innings, India got home before tea of Day 3. The win means India now could not lose the seires and have yet again retained the Border-Gvaskar Trophy.

Reaction from Cricket World

The win brought joy among the Indian Cricket Fans, who went on social media to express their emotions.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy stays with India 🏆



The hosts go 2-0 up against with a comprehensive win in Delhi 👊#WTC23 | #INDvAUS | 📝 https://t.co/HS93GIyEwS pic.twitter.com/xI0xvh2vOm — ICC (@ICC) February 19, 2023

An enthralling game at #QilaKotla ends with an India win 💙



2⃣-0⃣ 🆙 in the series 💪🏼#INDvAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy pic.twitter.com/QdERBdHhtK — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 19, 2023

Australia keeps surrendering in the pitches where it requires different set of skills. Disappointing. Well done team india 🇮🇳 #INDvAUS — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 19, 2023

Australia had moments but India owned sessions.



Every match it looks even more difficult to stand against this Indian team.

Great win to retain the trophy one more time! 🇮🇳👏 @BCCI#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/0CrLc7itgq — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 19, 2023

The reason behind India's home dominance is simple.

Our quicks out-bowl their quicks.

Our spinners out-bowl their spinners.

Our spinners out-bat their batters 😉 #INDvAUS #BGT2023 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 19, 2023

Puji scores the winning runs in his 100th Test!



🇮🇳 go 2-0 up and retain the Border Gavaskar trophy 🏆 🔥



📸: BCCI #PlayBold #TeamIndia #INDvAUS #BGT2023 pic.twitter.com/q4u1Q32dtM — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 19, 2023

Many positives for India in the convincing win at Delhi. Jadeja finishing them faster than chips ka packet. Ashwin showing his class, Axar leading the fight with the bat and India sealing the #BorderGavaskarTrophy2023 within first 2 tests. #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/sd8I4FYOdo — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 19, 2023