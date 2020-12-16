CON Vs THT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Women’s Super League 2020 Game Preview

The Coronations will lock horns with the Thistles in the 6th and last match of the Women’s Super League 2020. The CON vs THT match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm IST on December 16 from the Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town. Here is our CON vs THT Dream11 prediction, CON vs THT Dream11 team and CON vs THT Dream11 top picks.

The Women's T20 Super League 3.0 third and final day is here.



Who do you think will be crowned as champions of the #WSLT20 3.0?



Join the conversation on social with the official #WSLT20 and catch all the sixes, wickets and moments here: https://t.co/hSixiMwqTh pic.twitter.com/fsAAN184mM — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 16, 2020

CON vs THT Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The last game of the third edition of the Women’s Super League will see the Thistles take on the Coronations. The highly anticipated event marks a comeback for the Momentum Proteas (the South Africa Women's cricket team) who have not had any bilateral series since the resumption of the game. The success of the tournament, without any COVID-related incidents, will be a huge boost for Cricket South Africa - especially after the England series debacle. With just the six group stage games deciding the winner of the tournament, it will all come down to this match to decide who the champions will be.

The Thistles have been in fine form the entire series and have won both their matches so far. The Coronations won their first encounter against the Duchesses, but will come into this game on the back of a two-run loss against the Starlights. The Thistles will be the clear winners if they win this game. If not, there will be two (possibly three, if the Starlights also win their game on Wednesday) teams with four points. In that case, the team with the highest net run rate will take the title. As of now, the Thistles' run rate stands at 1.175, Coronations is at 0.100 and Starlights is at -0.225.

CON vs THT playing 11 prediction

Coronations predicted playing XI - Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Kirsty Thompson, Verunissa Reddy, Nadine de Klerk, Zintle Kula, Izelle Cilliers, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Jane Winster, Raisibe Ntozakhe

Thistles predicted playing XI - Nonkhululeko Thabethe, Trisha Chetty (wk), Anne Bosch, Alexandra Candler, Eliz-Mari Marx, Shabnim Ismail, Moseline Daniels, Khayakazi Mathe, Tumi Sekhukhune (c), Jade De Figuerido, Nobulumko Baneti

CON vs THT Key Players

Coronations - Kirsty Thompson, Laura Wolvaardt, Ayabonga Khaka

Thistles - Trisha Chetty, Anne Bosch, Khayakazi Mathe, Tumi Sekhukhune

CON vs THT Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Trisha Chetty

Batswomen: Anne Bosch (VC), Eliz-Mari Marx, Kirsty Thompson, Laura Wolvaardt

Allrounders: Shabnim Ismail, Nadine de Klerk (C)

Bowlers: Khayakazi Mathe, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nobulumko Baneti, Ayabonga Khaka

CON vs THT Dream11 prediction

According to our CON vs THT match prediction, the Thistles will win this match and take the title of the Women’s Super League 2020 champions.

Note: The CON vs THT Dream11 prediction and CON vs THT Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CON vs THT Dream11 team and CON vs THT Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

