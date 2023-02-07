'Conceding 6 Sixes In An Over Is An Equally Courageous Effort': Pakistan Pacer Wahab Riaz

During an exhibition match in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) held on February 5, 2023, veteran pacer Wahab Riaz conceded six sixes in one over. The match was played between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi in Quetta on Sunday, February 6. After the match, Riaz, who leaked six sixes to Iftikhar Ahmed, heaped praise on the batsman but also noted that conceding six sixes in an over is an equally courageous feat.

Here's the conversation between Riaz and Ahmed shared by Pakistan cricket

Wahab Riaz: Ek main tujhe bataun, ek baat bataun, note karle, purple pehna hua hai na, PSL mein nahi chalega (I'll tell you one thing, take note, you're wearing a purple, it won't work in PSL).

Iftikhar Ahmed: Yeh top karega, top (It will top the table).

Wahab Riaz: Jo bhi ho, 6 chhakke maarna bahut badi baat hai, aur khana bhi utne hi haunsle ki baat hai (Whatever it is, it's a big deal to hit six sixes in an over, and conceding six sixes in equally courageous).

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi

The incident happened in the final over of the first innings, when Riaz was bowling to Ahmed. Riaz, who was recently appointed as the interim Sports Minister of Punjab province, had previously been bowling well, taking two wickets in the second over of the innings. Ahmed, who had already reached his fifty in 42 balls, unleashed a barrage of sixes off Riaz in the last over, pushing his score to an unbeaten 94 in 50 balls and helping the Gladiators post a total of 184/5 in 20 overs.

Thanks to Ahmed's brilliant knock, the Gladiators won the match by three runs. Chasing 185 runs, the Zalmis managed to score just 181 runs. Meanwhile, the match was stopped in between due to a disturbance in the crowd. The match restarted after about 30 minutes, and the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators emerged victorious.

The 2023 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is scheduled to begin on February 13. The match will be played between the current champions Lahore Qalandars and last year's runners-up Multan Sultans at Multan Cricket Stadium. The final will be held on March 19.

Image: PCB