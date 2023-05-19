'Conditions Will Favor Them': Ponting Names Team That Will Hold Advantage In WTC Final

The WTC Final would be a pivotal zone for India to leave their mark. The Men in Blue would chase a formidable force in Australia and will seek to clasp the ultimate prize. Since the announcement of the lineups, both sides are brimming with quality talents, and India vs Australia clash could go down as a memorable one. Both teams would seek to succeed, but it looks like Ricky Ponting has already chosen his side among both titanic teams.

June 2023 would have the cricket fans’ eyes locked at The Oval, London when India would face Australia for the WTC Final. Both teams previously locked horns against each other at the Border Gavaskar Trophy, and India had the clear edge. The Aussies would certainly seek to bounce back and lift the WTC Mace. But the fans should not miss out on the Men in Blue as they have formed a robust team.

Ricky Ponting observes the Aussies having the edge

While speaking at a WTC Final media scrum, the Delhi Capitals coach mentioned the Australian squad has the edge over their opponents in India vs Australia game. Ricky Ponting acknowledged that both teams have good sides and that several aspects could favor both teams. But in terms of conditions, the former cricket said, ‘there’s a slight advantage to Australia.’

Read More | 'He Will Enable India To Be Aggressive': Ricky Ponting Names Rishabh Pant's Replacement

The WTC Finals would begin after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League. Both teams also seem to have injury issues that would affect the lineup. With Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul out of the game after sustaining injuries, situations could be tense for the Indian squad. On the other hand, Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood also dealt with injury issues, and he could be a proven threat to the Indian squadron.

The Indian team has announced Ishan Kishan as the replacement for an injured KL Rahul. The subtraction of a potent batsman-wicketkeeper could affect the team, and it is yet to see who would show up as the injured cricketer's replacement.

World Test Championship 2023 Finals: Complete Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner