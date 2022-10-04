Conflict Of Interest Complaint Filed Against Punjab Cricket Association President Chahal

Punjab Cricket Association president Gulzar Chahal is facing allegations of Conflict of Interest after a district unit chief filed a complaint with the Ombudsman cum Ethics Officer Justice (Retd) Inderjit Singh.

The copy of the complaint which is with PTI claims that the chartered firm, which looks after the PCA president's business interests, has been reportedly appointed to do auditing work for the state association, which amounts to Conflict of Interest.

"The genesis of the present complaint is the violation of the Rules and Regulation of Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) by the present president Shri Gulzarinder Singh Chahal," stated the complaint filed by Mohali District Cricket Association president Manjinder Singh.

"He has misused his position and status to appoint M/s Ajay Alipuria & Co, Chartered Accountants as auditors of Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) for the season 2022-23 and while fixing their remuneration in as much as, the auditors appointed by the president have individual and prior personal commercial relationship with the auditors appointed by him," Singh further stated.

The complaint states that remuneration was fixed at Rs 10 lakh and also alleges that "no due process was followed" while appointing the auditor.

The complainant has told the Ombudsman that not only has Gulzar violated the "Rules/Regulations/Constitution of PCA but he also breached the trust of the House and is no longer fit to continue as the president of PCA...." When Gulzar was asked to comment, he did admit that a complaint has been filed with the Ombudsman but didn't wish to offer any comment.

"Since this matter is under consideration of the worthy Ombudsman, it will not be proper for me to issue any statement," Chahal told PTI.

