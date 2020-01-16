Cong's Abhishek Singhvi Insists: Bat Kohli At 3 Till End Of ODI Career, Lucky KL Can Keep

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi, who had earlier expressed concerns following the development of Rishabh Pant's concussion during the 1st ODI, went on to point out three significant impacts ahead of the second ODI. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was hit on his helmet after the ball bounced off his arm while he was dismissed. Pant did not come out to keep in the second innings, allowing opener KL Rahul to don the keeping gloves. For a while now, KL Rahul's role as a keeper-cum-batsman has been considered by the Indian team with the management acknowledging that it was indeed an additional asset.

READ | Dhoni Was Intimated By BCCI Brass Before Finalising Central Contract List: Sources

Singhvi has his say ahead of the 2nd ODI

Putting out his thoughts on social media, Singhvi pointed out that the injury of Rishabh Pant was a blessing in disguise for all-rounder Kedar Jadhav, who is aiming to seal a place for him in the side. The experienced Kedar Jadhav has a golden opportunity to cement his spot, with Hardik Pandya yet to make a successful comeback from his injury. Singhvi also said that India was very lucky to have a backup wicketkeeper in the form of KL Rahul. Addressing the main issue at the last, Singhvi pleaded Virat Kohli to continue batting at number three, indicating the thrashing an altered Indian lineup suffered at the hands of the mighty Australian bowlers.

Rishabh's injury (may God heal him fast) is an opportunity for the likes of an experienced Kedar to put up a case. India is lucky to have Rahul who can keep. Please bat Kohli at 3 till the end of his ODI career @bcci #IndvsAus — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) January 16, 2020

READ | Virat Kohli To Be Back At No.3 After All-openers-on-board Strategy Backfires

Virat Kohli to be back at number 3?

Skipper Virat Kohli is set to be back at his regular number three position after the strategy of coming two-down boomeranged in the lung-opener as India take on a resolute Australia in the must-win second ODI here on Friday. India go into the game 0-1 down after Australia registered a 10-wicket win in the lung-opener at Mumbai, courtesy David Warner and Aaron Finch, who hit unbeaten hundreds. In a bid to field all three in-form players -- Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul --, Kohli dropped himself down the order but the plan backfired spectacularly as he was unable to convert his start.

READ | Finch Expects India To Fight Back Hard In Second ODI

Opener Dhawan later said he was ready to bat at number three if asked to by the team management, but since Kohli has been successful at that position, the skipper would be more than willing to walk in one-down. Kohli batting at three also provides stability to the middle-order. With a concussed Rishabh Pant out of the second game, Rahul is a certainty as he will keep wickets.

So, like in the last game, Rohit and Dhawan, who made a dogged 74 off 91 balls in Wankhede, could open, and there could be a toss-up between Rahul and young Shreyas Iyer at number four. Iyer had a rare failure on Tuesday. Pant's absence could pave the way for the inclusion of Karnataka batsman Manish Pandey, who made optimum use of the opportunity that he got in the third T20 against Sri Lanka in Pune. It would also be interesting to see which among the experienced Kedar Jadhav and rookie Shivam Dube makes the squad.

READ | Sunil Gavaskar Calls Kapil Dev His 'Pied Piper Of Cricket' In Emotionally Touching Speech