Controversy Surrounds Ashes As Ben Stokes Oversteps 14 Times But No-ball Only Called Twice

The ongoing Ashes series between Australia and England has already been marred by controversy, with all-rounder Ben Stokes bowling a staggering 14 no-balls while only being called twice, highlighting a massive technical fault. The incident came to light after Stokes dismissed David Warner off a no-ball in the 13th over of the match. When the umpires went upstairs to check, the replays showed that Stokes had overstepped while bowling the delivery. Warner survived and went on to score a magnificent 94 off 176 balls.

Despite the fact that Warner was given another chance at the crease, Channel 7 opted to conduct its own investigation, which revealed one of the most egregious technical blunders in the sport's history. Stokes overstepped the crease a total of 14 times in the first session, according to Channel 7, with only two of them being called by the umpires. It was later revealed that the technology used by the TV umpire to detect no-balls was damaged prior to the start of the match, and the first Ashes Test is being played without it.

Earlier, the on-field umpire was responsible for calling a no-ball by a bowler but the ICC, in August this year, decided to hand over the duty to the third umpire.

Each of Ben Stokes' first four deliveries to David Warner was a no-ball 👀@copes9 | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/kcyNrYHSYr — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 9, 2021

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test

Coming back to the Ashes, England were bowled out for just 147 runs on Day 1 of the first Test match at The Gabba. Jos Buttler top-scored for the visiting side with 39 off 58 balls. Haseeb Hameed, Ollie Pope, and Chris Woakes were the other contributors for England as they scored 25, 35, and 21 runs, respectively. Pat Cummins, who was bowling in his debut Test match as captain, picked a fifer to kickstart his journey as the new leader of the Australian Test side.

Australia began its first innings on Day 2, where David Warner alongside Marnus Labuschagne forged a 150-run partnership after losing his opening partner early. While Labuschagne scored 74 off 117 balls, Warner smashed 94 runs before he was dismissed by Ollie Robinson. Australia finished Day 2 at 343/7 with a lead of 196 runs. Travis Head is batting alongside Mitchell Starc at 112 and 10 at stumps respectively.

Image: Twitter/@man4_cricket