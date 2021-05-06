Coronavirus Crisis Hits Cricket: Top Statistician Covering 90s Tendulkar Matches Expires

Even as the IPL 2021 postponed news came to light, India continues to battle with the second wave of the coronavirus which has gripped the nation with an oxygen shortage crisis. The coronavirus crisis has now shocked the cricketing world by claiming the life of renowned cricket statistician Dinar Gupte. The Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) gave the news of the demise of Dinar Gupte after battling Covid-19.

Coronavirus crisis claims the life of a prominent cricket figure

The Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) informed everyone that the prominent cricket statistician, Dinar Gupte died on Thursday at the age of 76 after battling Covid-19. The SCA said in a media statement that everyone at the SCA is deeply saddened by the sad demise of Dinar Gupte. They further said that Dinarji was from Vadodara and he left for heavenly abode this early morning fighting a hard battle against COVID-19.

What a wonderful colleague to have in the commentary box he was. RIP Dinar Gupte. Will miss you! 🙏🙏 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 6, 2021

Dinar Gupte's service to the cricketing world

Dinar Gupte was one of the finest and “very remarkable” scorers and statisticians in the cricketing world. The SCA, while informing about Gupte, said that he was an official statistician of BCCI for more than 15 years and also had rendered his valued services as an official scorer since 1970 to BCCI, Saurashtra Cricket Association, All India Radio and various other cricket associations. The service of Dinar Gupte will always be remembered and his role as a cricket statistician will be forever cherished.

SCA also added that Gupte was with the Indian team as an official scorer during the World Cup in 1999. He was always well updated and well organised with the latest statistics. His contributions to the world of cricket shall be remembered forever, the board said while concluding.

India's performance in World Cup 1999

The World Cup in 1999 saw prominent players like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly in the Indian squad. Rahul Dravid emerged as the top run-scorer in the tournament with 461 runs in 8 matches with an average of 65.86. While Sachin Tendulkar scored 253 runs in 7 matches with an average of 42.17.

Sourav Ganguly emerged as the 3rd highest run-scorer in the World Cup 1999. He scored 379 runs in 7 matches and had an average of 54.14. Indian team managed to reach the Super 6 stage of the tournament led by captain Mohammad Azharuddin while Australia lifted the World Cup in1999 by defeating Pakistan in the final match.

