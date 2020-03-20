Coronavirus: Mahela Jayawardene Snaps At Fans For Insulting Him On Panic Buying Tweets

The ongoing worldwide crisis caused by the highly-contagious coronavirus has forced governments to advise their citizens into staying indoors. The situation is no different in Sri Lanka and people across the island nation are rushing towards supermarkets to get days' worth of groceries in advance. Amidst the global quarantine, a picture captured from a Sri Lankan supermarket was posted by former Sri Lankan cricket captain Mahela Jayawardene on his official Instagram page. The place appears to be crowded with people in spite of the government’s safety protocols.

Coronavirus: Mahela Jayawardene hits back at fans for insulting him

In said Instagram post, Mahela Jayawardene added a caption implying that he was saddened to see such a crowd during the coronavirus outbreak. One of the users on Twitter sarcastically responded to the former cricketer’s post by saying not everyone has the privilege that Jayawardene is apparently enjoying. The sarcastic remark did not sit well with the 2014 ICC World Twenty20 winner as he struck back at the user with a scathing response stating that he did not enjoy any privileges.

People don’t have the same privilege that you enjoy. Atleast in the case of shopping. https://t.co/fFo2vVb0k3 — Nuzly Azhar (@nuzlyazhar) March 20, 2020

I don’t enjoy any privileges... just asking them to keep the distance So we don’t have 1000 of cases over night like other countries. Twitter is not for guys like u who try to be too smart. Find some other place to be sarcastic 😡😡 https://t.co/W6Jm45Uo4u — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) March 20, 2020

Coronavirus: Mahela Jayawardene's further outburst on social media

A while later, another Twitter user rose up to mock the cricketer. However, Mahela Jayawardene shut the said user down in a similar manner on the micro-blogging site. Take a look at the tweets exchanged by the Sri Lankan legend and the said user.

"I don't enjoy any privileges" said someone who doesn't ever have to go grocery shopping if he didn't want to. 🤦 https://t.co/wsyylzsddK — Laddie 🇱🇰 (@LankanLad) March 20, 2020

May be u don’t go cus I haven’t seen u around cus many people see me doing my shopping at locally where I live.. another smart one 👏👏 https://t.co/HOy6uyeniO — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) March 20, 2020

