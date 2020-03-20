The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Coronavirus: Mahela Jayawardene Snaps At Fans For Insulting Him On Panic Buying Tweets

Cricket News

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, a picture captured from a crowded Sri Lankan supermarket was posted by former Sri Lankan cricket captain Mahela Jayawardene.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

The ongoing worldwide crisis caused by the highly-contagious coronavirus has forced governments to advise their citizens into staying indoors. The situation is no different in Sri Lanka and people across the island nation are rushing towards supermarkets to get days' worth of groceries in advance. Amidst the global quarantine, a picture captured from a Sri Lankan supermarket was posted by former Sri Lankan cricket captain Mahela Jayawardene on his official Instagram page. The place appears to be crowded with people in spite of the government’s safety protocols.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahela Jayawardena (@mahela27) on

Also Read | Coronavirus Pandemic: Australian Cricketers Joining IPL 2020 And The Hundred In Doubt

Coronavirus: Mahela Jayawardene hits back at fans for insulting him

In said Instagram post, Mahela Jayawardene added a caption implying that he was saddened to see such a crowd during the coronavirus outbreak. One of the users on Twitter sarcastically responded to the former cricketer’s post by saying not everyone has the privilege that Jayawardene is apparently enjoying. The sarcastic remark did not sit well with the 2014 ICC World Twenty20 winner as he struck back at the user with a scathing response stating that he did not enjoy any privileges.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Franchises Prepared To Quarantine Overseas Players In Coronavirus Crisis: Report

Coronavirus: Mahela Jayawardene's further outburst on social media

A while later, another Twitter user rose up to mock the cricketer. However, Mahela Jayawardene shut the said user down in a similar manner on the micro-blogging site. Take a look at the tweets exchanged by the Sri Lankan legend and the said user.

Also Read | World Cup 2019: Mahela Jayawardene Silences Lasith Malinga's Critics By Sharing The 'most Talked About Picture' After The Pacer's Match-winning Performance Against England

Also Read | "As This Tournament Has Progressed, It's Been Clear We Have Needed A Spark. And There It Is...", Read Former Sri Lankan Skipper Mahela Jayawardene's Take On Avishka Fernando

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Nirbhaya
NIRBHAYA CASE: THE FINAL 24 HOURS
Peter Mukerjea
PETER MUKERJEA WALKS OUT OF JAIL
Russia
RUSSIA FMBA: '3 PROTOTYPE VACCINES'
Rangan Gogoi
ARNAB'S REPLY TO JUSTICE GOGOI
Virender Sehwag
SEHWAG LAUDS 'JANTA CURFEW'
Sourav Ganguly
GANGULY'S TRIBUTE TO PK BANERJEE