Coronavirus: Shoaib Akhtar Ridicules Pakistani Public For Not Practising Social Distancing

The novel coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. All marque sporting events across the world have been suspended at the moment. The COVID-19 has put the entire world into a lockdown. Schools, colleges, malls, theatres, gyms, offices have been shut down. Cricket has been massively affected by the coronavirus pandemic as all the international as well as domestic fixtures have been called off.

Shoaib Akhtar lambasts Pakistani people

Recently, the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020), which had reached the business end of the tournament, was also called off. The decision was taken in the wake of an alarming rise in the number of coronavirus patients. There are more than 700 cases of the same found in Pakistan.

Looking at the ignorant attitude of Pakistani citizens, Shoaib Akhtar has lashed out at them for not taking the disease seriously. Shoaib Akhtar took to Twitter and posted a video where he has lambasted some of them for openly roaming around streets.

Mere pyaray dosto,bhaiyo, behno.

Its good that you understand kay PANIC nahi kerna.

Lekin Khuda ka waasta hai, PICNIC bhi nahi kerni.

These holidays are not for fun. Stay Indoors. #CoronavirusOutbreak #CoronaFreePakistan pic.twitter.com/cm23x8tVzF — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 22, 2020

Shoaib Akhtar feels that some Pakistani people were celebrating as if public holidays have been declared. He added that this isn't a time to picnic. Shoaib Akhtar further said that all the videos he has made so far on the issue are solely for creating awareness. He also said that it was for their lives and to keep their families safe. Shoaib Akhtar was baffled by the attitude of Pakistan people and their attitude, saying he wasn't understanding what they were doing.

