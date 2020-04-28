Coronavirus Subs Could Be Introduced In Cricket As Precautionary Measure In Future: Report

The coronavirus outbreak in throughout the globe has led to the ICC needing to relook at the whole way the game is played. Last week, a report emerged that the ICC will be looking into allowing regulated ball-tampering to prevent application of saliva. It is now being reported that coronavirus substitutes may also become a reality in the future. This regulation will mostly apply to Test matches and English county cricket matches.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus hits cricket: R Ashwin's 2020 English county cricket deal terminated by Yorkshire

Coronavirus regulations to be updated for Tests and Enlgish county cricket?

According to a report by The Sun UK, authorities in England are now hoping that the ICC approves the use of substitutes if a player needs to be immediately isolated. Plans are now underway to eventually allow cricket to return, maybe even without crowds. But one factor that has worried the organisers is that if a player or an official test positive for coronavirus during the match, the match could well be abandoned. This will mostly apply to multi-day matches like Test matches and English county cricket.

ALSO READ | Australia batsman Peter Handscomb talks financial crisis, IPL and English county cricket

Coronavirus substitutes to be the next big thing?

It is now being expected that the ICC will allow teams to field substitutes in such cases just like concussion substitutes were allowed in cricket, which began in 2019. In such a case, replacement players and officials for all roles will be kept in a bio-secure environment and they will be able to replace a player or official, who needs to be isolated due to being positive for COVID-19.

ALSO READ | English County cricket players play waiting game during Coronavirus lockdown

English County cricket: R Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara lose county deals amid UK lockdown due to coronavirus

Recently, it was announced that there would be no cricket in the UK until at least July 1. This would mean that the county cricket season would also not start on time. Indian Test stars Cheteshwar Pujara and R Ashwin were supposed to play the county season this year.

Pujara was supposed to play for Gloucestershire and it was announced earlier this month that his deal had been cancelled. Yesterday, it was revealed that R Ashwin's deal with Yorkshire has also been cancelled for this English county cricket season as the future remains highly uncertain.

ALSO READ | South African Test bowler negotiating English county cricket deal amid Coronavirus tensions