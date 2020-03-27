Coronavirus Will Not Hasten My International Retirement: England's James Anderson

England legend James Anderson is about to turn 38 in July and the upcoming summer could probably be the very last time Anderson gets a chance to represent England, at least in red-ball cricket. With the rising fears around the novel coronavirus, chances look bleak for cricket in the English summer to go as planned. However, England cricket's leading Test wicket-taker is optimistic about his future and hopes to play cricket beyond the summer despite the England lockdown.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Jos Buttler picks famous Indian cricketer as choice for coronavirus quarantine partner

James Anderson optimistic about England Test future despite England lockdown

If it was up to James Anderson, the 37-year-old is not looking to walk away from the game that he loves, he revealed. With 150 Test caps, Anderson is one of England cricket's most decorated pace bowlers. The bowler, who made his Test debut for England in 2003, will turn 38 this July. Due to the ongoing fears surrounding the rampant spreading of the novel coronavirus, cricket has been put on hold along with all other major sports.

ALSO READ | Bangladesh cricket team donates 50% of monthly salary amount for fighting coronavirus

According to a report by a sports portal, James Anderson recently spoke about the crisis that the world is facing and the English pacer feels that this English summer will not be the end of his cricketing career. The pacer acknowledged that there is a chance that he may not be able to bowl a single delivery in the summer season but an optimistic Anderson looked towards the winter so that he can help England win some matches. A grateful James Anderson reflected on how the National Health Service (NHS) has been working hard to help England combat coronavirus during the England lockdown and all that cricketers have to do is stay at home.

ALSO READ | ICC confirms no cricket till June 2020 after postponing T20 World Cup, WC 2023 qualifiers due to coronavirus

No upcoming action does not mean that James Anderson has not been practising his bowling as the pacer revealed that he has been going through his action inside his house over the last few days during the England lockdown. Anderson also showed a willingness to play whatever cricket he gets an opportunity to play. Referring to the upcoming "The Hundred" and England's "T20 Blast", Anderson proclaimed that he would play whenever he gets the chance to.

England were scheduled to host West Indies in June and Pakistan at the end of July but the coronavirus outbreak may lead to the series being cancelled or postponed. Cricket West Indies recently volunteered to host the series for England. The UK currently has 11,812 coronavirus cases according to the Johns Hopkins University.

ALSO READ | Pakistan cricketers to donate Rs 5 million to govt emergency fund for coronavirus pandemic