'Correct Course Of Action': Mohammad Azharuddin On BCCI's Stand On Postponing IPL 2021

Former Indian skipper Mohammed Azharuddin has given his verdict on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s decision to postpone the ongoing IPL 2021 due to COVID-19.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday decided to indefinitely postpone the Indian Premier League with immediate effect after some of the players as well as members of the team support staff tested positive in the last couple of days.

'Correct course of action'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Azhar wrote that in view of the COVID crisis in India and with players testing positive, the postponement of the 14th edition of the marquee tournament with immediate effect is the correct course of action taken by the BCCI and the IPL governing council.

The ex-middle-order batsman concluded by saying that he hopes to see the Indian Premier League back soon in a better and safe environment.

Hope to see IPL back soon in better & safe environment.#IPL2021 #IndiaFightsCOVID19 — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) May 4, 2021

What led to the temporary suspension of IPL 2021?

Trouble started mounting when Match 30 between the KKR and RCB got postponed on Monday after 2 of the KKR players, Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive. Later, 3 people in the CSK team including CEO Kasi Viswanathan and bowling coach L. Balaji also tested positive. As the KKR played their previous match with Delhi Capitals, the whole Delhi Capitals team had to undergo quarantine.

According to the IPL latest news, the decision to postpone the IPL came to light after the SRH player Wriddhiman Saha IPL test report came positive along with Amit Mishra from Delhi Capitals. This caused the whole Sunrisers Hyderabad team to go into quarantine. Therefore, Tuesday's league clash between the 2016 winners and the title-holders Mumbai Indians got canceled as a result of which the Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting unanimously decided to postpone the IPL 2021 season with immediate effect as there were no other alternatives before them.