Could Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar Keep Hardik Pandya Out Of The Squad? Dravid Drops Hint

Hardik Pandya has been out of Team India's white-ball side since the T20 World Cup in UAE. The all-rounder had asked selectors to not consider him for the South Africa tour due to his struggle with fitness. In absence of Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar have shown their capability as batters.

Thakur has scored a half-century in the first ODI and a quickfire 40 in the 2nd ODI. Deepak Chahar's half-century almost took India to victory, only to come up short. Team India coach Rahul Dravid heaped praise on both the players and dropped a hint about their place in the team.

India vs South Africa ODI: Rahul Dravid on Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur's performance

Rahul Dravid while speaking to ANI during a virtual press conference, highlighted Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar's capability with the bat lower down the order.

Rahul Dravid said, "Deepak Chahar has shown in the opportunities he has gotten with us in Sri Lanka and over here well, he has got some really good ability with the bat. We know what he can do with the ball as well. I have seen him at India A as well and I know he can bat really well so certainly gives us a lot more options."

He added, "It is nice to have people like him and Shardul Thakur as well, who we have seen in the last couple of games, contribute with the bat as well. So, obviously, the more and more players like this who can contribute lower down, certainly makes a big difference and give us more options. So, certainly we would like to give Deepak more games along with Shardul and lot of other people who can step up in the course of next year or so and give us depth in the side."

India vs South Africa ODI series update

South Africa completely dominated Team India in the three-match ODI series and inflicted a whitewash defeat on the visitors. The Proteas won the first match by 31 runs and the second match by 7 wickets. In the 3rd ODI which took place on Sunday, Team India almost chased down the target set by South Africa, only for Proteas bowlers to stage a comeback and keep India four runs short of the required target.