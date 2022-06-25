Could Umran Malik & Arshdeep Singh Make India Debut? Captain Hardik Pandya Drops Huge Hint

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who will be leading Men in Blue during their upcoming T20I series against Ireland, has dropped a huge hint on handing debut caps to Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh. Both the bowlers are favourites to make their international debut courtesy of their recent performances in the Indian Premier League.

Speaking on the chances of the debuts, the captain stated that the team wants to pitch its Best XI while also giving opportunities to new players. Hardik did not specifically confirm anything on Umran or Arshdeep, only that there may be circumstances where they hand up a couple of debut caps.

"Obviously, we want to give opportunities to youngsters. But we want to field the Best XI. There could be situations when we hand over a couple of debut caps," Hardik said in his pre-match press conference on Saturday.

Umran in IPL 2022

Umran is part of the 17-member squad selected for the T20I series against Ireland. The speedster received the opportunity as a result of his impressive performance in the most recent IPL season where he grabbed 22 wickets in 14 games and was named the Emerging Player of the Season. Until Gujarat Titans' Lockie Ferguson shattered his record in the final game of the tournament, Umran was the fastest bowler in the IPL this season.

Arshdeep in IPL 2022

Arshdeep, on the other hand, has been handed the opportunity based on his amazing death bowling skills. The 23-year-old impressed one and all with his outstanding performance in the IPL, where he bowled with an economy rate of 7.31 in the death overs. The fast bowler played 14 matches in IPL 2022 and picked 10 wickets at an average of 38.50 and with an overall economy rate of 7.70.

Just like Umran, Arshdeep had received his maiden Team India call for the T20I series against South Africa, but did not get a chance to play even a single game. Both bowlers will be hoping to secure a place in the playing XI during the two-match series against Ireland, starting on Sunday, since most of the first-choice players are in England for a bilateral clash.

India's squad for Ireland series

India's squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.