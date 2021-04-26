Coulter-Nile Denies Pulling Out Of IPL Amid COVID Crisis: 'Safer To Stay In Bio-bubble'

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in India, several international players who had flown to the country for the Indian Premier League (IPL) have been gradually pulling out of the series fearing that health crisis might force them to be locked out of their countries for a long haul. However, Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile who had been roped in by the Mumbai Indians for Rs 5 crores has no plans of following his fellow players.

"Everyone's got their own opinions on it and different situations for them. I was surprised to see AJ go home, and then Zamps and Richo, but when you speak to them, you definitely understand where they're coming from. I spoke to Zamps a little while ago and he made a very compelling argument for going home. But for me, I feel like it's safer for me to stay in the bubble than try and get home at the moment," said Nathan Coulter-Nile to cricket.com.au.

Several countries such as the UK and New Zealand have imposed strict travel bans with Australia also contemplating on following suit, making it increasingly difficult for the players to leave India for their home countries. Over the last week, Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Andrew Tye, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa have pulled out of IPL 2021 citing personal reasons. Top Australian stars like David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, and Steve Smith are also a part of the cash-rich series.

"I feel like something's got to give for getting home. I'm just going to wait and see how that plays out. Worst comes to worst, we'll have to quarantine in Dubai for a couple of weeks before we can fly home. But I'm sure it will get sorted," remarked Coulter-Nile.

"We have a rapid response test in the morning ahead of another test later in the day, and then one at night as well. And that's for everyone - players, staff, the people who do laundry, cleaners, everyone. In terms of testing, they are pretty onto it. I'm as confident (in the bubble) as you can be. All the protocols and measures are in place, I can't think of anything more we could be doing," he added.

(With Agency Inputs)