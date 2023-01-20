'Countries Like Pakistan Should Learn And Adopt India's System': Former Pak Captain

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has said that countries like Pakistan should learn from India and adopt their system. The former Pakistani batsman believes that India can produce batters of high calibre due to their robust domestic system. They are encouraged to play long innings starting from age-group cricket, and the Indian team finds batsmen with the temperament to do so.

He believes that Shubman Gill's achievements shall be noted by Pakistan. He also thinks that Pakistan should make adjustments to their domestic system, keeping Shubman Gill's latest double hundred in mind, as he has become the youngest and sixth Indian to make a double hundred against New Zealand.

While discussing India's cricket on his Youtube channel, Butt said, "India’s system should be studied and adopted by other teams, like our own Pakistan, who frequently lose games by pursuing high scores despite being in a position to win. You must organise these competitions and allow the children to hone their abilities. These abilities will come naturally to them in five to ten years."

'India’s dominance in the 200-club belongs to junior-level cricket'

"The real credit for India’s dominance in the 200-club belongs to junior-level cricket, where hitters are devoted to playing for long periods of time. Because there is no time constraint, your ability to score runs with the right shots and set up batters to pick wickets improves," Butt added.

Salman Butt believes that because Pakistani cricketers begin playing shorter formats at a young age, they are unable to play long innings. Butt emphasised the importance of implementing due process, saying: "Because we have given them 80 to 90 percent T20 cricket at the youth and university levels, our batters hit the fifties and get dismissed."

"We haven’t prioritised longer formats, so they end up playing risky shots because they lack the necessary abilities. Gill was able to play such a magnificent knock at such a young age due to his exposure and the appropriate method," Butt added.

Pakistan lost to New Zealand at home, and India is also playing New Zealand at home. Whereas Pakistan lost 2-1 to the Kiwis, India in the first match of the series managed to score over 350 runs, and Shubman Gill also scored a double-century at a young age.

Pakistan has to again face New Zealand in a one-day series in April 2023.