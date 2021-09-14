Country Over Club? Delhi Capitals Star Chris Woakes Explains IPL Pullout

England right-arm seamer Chris Woakes opened up about his decision to pull out of the IPL 2021 and has stated that he felt it was important to focus on the international commitments. The player was recently selected in England's T20 World Cup squad, which will be followed by the Ashes.

Chris Woakes wants to keep fit ahead of England's T20 World Cup and the long season ahead, as a result of which he decided to sacrifice his lucrative IPL deal.

"With the World Cup and the Ashes, it would have been too much in a short space of time. I would have loved to have been part of the IPL but something has to give. A World Cup and an Ashes tour, it’s almost as big a winter as our summer was in 2019. It’s a shame with what’s going on Covid-wise that it’s not going to be as normal as everyone would like. But, from a cricket perspective, it’s very exciting.” the player said as quoted by The Guardian.

Chris Woakes was a part of the Delhi Capitals and took five wickets in three games during the 1st leg of IPL 2021. The player will now be replaced by 27-year-old Australian seamer Ben Dwarshuis. Meanwhile, England cricketers Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Dawid Malan (Punjab Kings) too have pulled out of the IPL citing personal reasons.

Ben Dwarshuis is ready to ROAR 🤩



Welcome to the DC family, Ben 💙



Read more 👉🏼 https://t.co/k7Njmtf8Qh#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/1Ab0R82jb6 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 13, 2021

IPL 2021: England players likely to miss playoffs

England will prepare for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup by playing against Pakistan in a couple of T20Is in October. While Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow have withdrawn from the IPL 2021, as many as ten England players will still take part in the 2nd leg of the IPL 2021.

Team England are due to land in Pakistan on October 9, while the cash-rich IPL goes on until the 15th of October, meaning key England players will have to miss the final stages of the tournament owning to national duty.

England's T20 World Cup squad

Eoin Morgan (C), Jonathan Bairstow, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

