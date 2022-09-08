County Championship: Shubman Gill Hits 92 For Glamorgan On County Debut Vs Worcestershire

Team India youngster Shubman Gill made his County Championship debut, earlier this week during the ongoing Division Two game between Glamorgan and Worcestershire at Cardiff. The 23-year-old cricketer created an immediate impact for the Glamorgan county team, courtesy of his knock of 92 runs in 148 balls, in the first innings of the match. Gill fell eight runs short of scoring a century on his debut, after hitting a total of eight fours and one six during his time out at the middle.

Shubman Gill impresses on County Championship debut

Gill top-scored for Glamorgan before the batting lineup was bowled out on the score of 295 runs. Earlier in the first innings of the match, Worcestershire scored 454 runs at the loss of nine wickets, before declaring their innings. Batting in the second innings, Glamorgan suffered the early dismissal of captain David Lloyd in the fourth over, which brought Shubman out to the crease.

Batting alongside opener Eddie Byrom, both batters stitched a second-wicket stand of 82 runs, before Byrom lost his wicket on the individual score of 67 runs in 92 balls. However, Gill continued his impressive batting and spent a total of 281 minutes at the crease. While wickets kept falling around him, Gill held on to one end, before being dismissed in the 67th over of the 2nd innings.

Gill’s dismissal reduced Glamorgan to 230/7 as they could add only 60 odd runs to their tally, before getting all out. Leading the game by 149 runs after the 2nd innings, Worcestershire decided to enforce the follow on. Meanwhile, at the time of writing this article, the match is on its fourth day of play.

Cheteshwar Pujara sits 3rd in County Championship Division Two run-scoring list

It is pertinent to mention that several Indian cricketers have emerged as the top performers for their teams in the ongoing County season. Cheteshwar Pujara currently sits 3rd in the County Championship Division Two 2022 run-scoring charts with a total of 1094 runs in eight innings. Pujara has hit runs at an average of 61.33 and has registered five centuries in total.

Pujara also impressed everyone with his sensational run of form for Sussex in the Royal London One Day Cup 2022. He scored the 2nd most amount of runs in the tournament with a help of three centuries and two fifties. Making nine appearances for Sussex in the 50-over tournament, Pujara hit 624 runs at an average of 88.83 and strike rate of 111.62.