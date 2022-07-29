County Championship: Washington Sundar's Magical Delivery Leaves Batter Startled; Watch

The County Championship Division One match between Lancashire and Kent concluded on Thursday with a 184-run victory for Lancashire. Despite a poor start to the game for Lancashire in the first innings, where they managed to score only 145 runs, the team outperformed the opponents throughout the match and picked up their eighth win of the ongoing season. While Josh Bohannon became the best performer for the team with the bat, Indian cricketer Washington Sundar yet again played a key role in Lancashire’s win by contributing with a three-wicket haul in the fourth innings.

The 22-year-old allrounder also found himself in the headlines for a particular delivery he bowled, en route to his three-wicket haul. Delivering the ball to Kent’s Jordan Cox, Sundar pitched the classic off-spinning ball on the rough patch of the wicket, which turned rapidly and castled the batter. As the ball dismantled the stumps, Cox was seen amused by the delivery and took a minute before realizing what had happened.

While the Lancashire squad erupted with celebrations, Cox silently made his way back to the ring. This was the 2nd dismissal of the day for Sundar, as he had already dismissed Kent captain Jack Leaning on the individual score of 15 runs. He completed his three-wicket haul by dismissing Matt Henry and finished the match with the figures of 3/24 in 16 overs.

Watch Washington Sundar's classical off-spinning dismissal of Jordan Cox:

Navdeep Saini picks three wickets in the 1st innings for Kent

Meanwhile, Sundar’s fellow Indian teammate Navdeep Saini was also a part of the match, playing for Kent. Saini returned with the figures of 3/63 in the 1st innings, helping Kent to bowl out Lancashire on a total of 145 runs. While Kent managed to score 270 runs in the 2nd innings, Lancashire replied with 436/9 in the third innings and set a 4th innings target of 312 runs. Chasing the target, Kent got bowled out on 127 runs and ended up on the losing side.

Washington Sundar's impressive run in the County Championship

It is pertinent to mention that Sundar was playing his second match for Lancashire after joining the team earlier this month. He has impressed everyone in his short county career so far, as he returned with a five-wicket haul on his debut. Interestingly, Saini also picked up a five-wicket haul during his county debut for Kent.

Sundar has picked up eight wickets so far for Lancashire in two games at an average of 24.75. He has bowled a total of 68 overs in four innings and has leaked only 198 runs. He is slated to continue playing for the County team until the ongoing season concludes.

(Image: @countychampionship/Instagram)