County Side Yorkshire Has Confessed To Destroying Documents On Allegations Of Racism: ECB

The England Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that Yorkshire have pleaded guilty to charges of destroying data and documents relating to the racism allegations made against the club. This comes after a Daily Mail reported on Wednesday that Yorkshire admitted to a charge that evidence relating to allegations of racist abuse made by former player Azeem Rafiq had been destroyed. The club then confirmed the report on Thursday, days ahead of the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) hearings.

The CDC hearing will take place in London from March 1-9. As per ESPN Cricinfo, ECB said that Yorkshire had admitted to four charges against them which included, “a failure to address systemic use of racist and/or discriminatory language over a prolonged period and a failure to take adequate action in respect of allegations of racist and/or discriminatory behaviour".

Emails and documents were deleted after November 21: Report

Writing the CDC members, Yorkshire said, “The CDC proceedings are ongoing and, as such, we are limited as to what we can say at this time. However, we are writing to reassure members reading these reports to let them know that no personal data relating to members of the club was compromised."

The club admitted that emails and documents which were held by the club digitally were deleted “from both servers and laptops and otherwise destroyed”. This was discovered after the appointment of Lord Kamlesh Patel to the chair. As per ANI, reports claim that the emails and documents held by the club in electronic and physical forms were destroyed after November 2021.

The reports further claimed that former English cricketer Garry Ballance, who currently plays for his native Zimbabwe admitted to charges of using racially discriminatory language. On the other hand, Yorkshiremen John Blain, Tim Bresnan, Andrew Gale, Matthew Hoggard, and Richard Pyara are said to have withdrawn from the proceedings.

As per ANI, the club said, “The club said that the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) and the ECB were "informed of the position. The ICO took no action, while the ECB brought a charge "on the basis that the conduct (deletion/destruction) may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket and/or which may bring the ECB and/or the game of cricket into disrepute."