New Zealand To Host 4 Teams Across 37 Days In 2020 Home Season Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

England recently hosted West Indies in a Test series, thus marking the return of international cricket after a four-month hiatus caused by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. They are now in the middle of another home assignment, a set of three Test matches against Pakistan. With matches being played behind closed doors and under strict safety norms due to the contagious nature of Covid-19, the sport is slowly finding its way back to television for their viewers.

Also Read | IPL 2020: From Kane Williamson To Abdul Samad, Salaries Of All SRH Players

New Zealand cricket schedule: New Zealand set to follow England suite

Amid the ongoing international cricketing affairs in England, the New Zealand Cricket Board has also given updates about their upcoming home season. While speaking with the reporters on Tuesday, August 11, New Zealand Cricket Board chief executive David White confirmed that they will be hosting West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Bangladesh in their upcoming home season, despite the Covid-19 pandemic. David White further confirmed that New Zealand’s bilateral commitments against the four touring teams will account for a total of 37 days of international cricket in the country.

According to recent medical reports and findings in New Zealand media, the Covid-19 situation seems to have almost subsided in the South Pacific country. However, the New Zealand Cricket chief executive still stated that they are likely to implement several biosecurity measures for the safety of players and spectators. White added that the board has been working with the government agencies in order to churn out a New Zealand Cricket schedule for their upcoming home season.

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly Hints At IPL 2020 Taking Place Outside India Due To COVID-19 Situation

New Zealand cricketers in IPL 2020 UAE

Before taking the field in accordance with the New Zealand cricket schedule for their upcoming home season later this year, the Kiwi cricketers will be seen representing their respective franchises in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Some top-tier cricketers like Kane Williamson (SunRisers Hyderabad), Trent Boult and Mitchell McClenaghan (Mumbai Indians), Mitchell Santner (Chennai Super Kings), Jimmy Neesham (Kings XI Punjab) among several others are expected to undergo their franchise’ training sessions within the next few weeks.

The IPL 2020 is currently scheduled to commence on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The decision to shift the IPL 2020 season out of India was made due to the rising number of Covid-19 patients in the country.

Also Read | 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup In New Zealand Moved To 2022

Also Read | Ben Stokes To Miss Remaining Tests Against Pakistan; Will Travel To New Zealand Next Week

Image credits: Black Caps Twitter