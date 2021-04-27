COVID-19: Netizens Praise Pat Cummins' 'act Of Kindness' After He Donates To PM Cares Fund

Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who is playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has donated $50,000 to the PM Cares Fund to help tackle the oxygen shortage in India amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Social media took notice of the kind gesture displayed by the Australian superstar and praised the right-handed seamer for his generous contribution. Here's how netizens reacted to Pat Cummins' donation and his request for help from other cricketers playing in the IPL.

India is currently witnessing the peak of the outbreak as more people are coming out positive in the ongoing second wave. India registered over 3,20,000 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, which is the sixth consecutive day of more than 3 lakh cases in the country. According to data provided by the government, over 2,700 people have died due to COVID-19 on April 26. India is running its vaccination programme since January but the sudden surge in cases has scarred the success achieved by doctors and other healthcare professionals over the past few months.

Cummins in IPL 2021

As far as the IPL 2021 is concerned, Pat Cummins played his sixth match for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) yesterday in Ahmedabad, where he picked up 2 wickets in 3 overs for 31 runs. Cummins helped his team register a comfortable victory over Punjab Kings as the Men in Purple won the game by 5 wickets with 20 balls to spare. Cummins showed his class with the bat the other day when he smashed an incredible 66 not-out and almost took his team across the finish line against Chennai Super Kings.

Kolkata Knight Riders have moved three places up on the points table, now sitting at number five position just below defending champions Mumbai Indians. The Eoin Morgan-led team will play its next game against table-toppers Delhi Capitals on Thursday at the newly-constructed Narendra Modi stadium.

