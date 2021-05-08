COVID-19: Rahul Chahar Urges All To 'be Good To People', Says 'situation Is Devastating'

Mumbai Indians' leg-spinner Rahul Chahar on Friday urged the people of India to take extra precaution amid the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases. Rahul Chahar took to his Twitter and wrote that the current situation in India is 'devastating' and the second wave of COVID-19 has come back in a much stronger way. Rahul even urged all to be 'good to people in these difficult times'

Rahul Chahar took to his Twitter and wrote:

The situation in our country is devastating. The virus has come back much stronger and it’s very important for each one of us to get vaccinated. Double mask if needed and just be good to people in these difficult times. #Corona #GetVaccinated — Rahul Chahar (@rdchahar1) May 7, 2021

Rahul Chahar's stint in IPL 2021 was brilliant. The 22-year-old leg-spinner was among the contenders of Purple cap in the IPL 2021. Chahar played 7 matches in the IPL 2021 and took 11 wickets including his career-best figure of IPL - 4/27 against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Rahul has been part of the Mumbai Indians franchise since 2018. Before the Mumbai Indians, Rahul Chahar was picked for Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL 2017. The leggie got a chance to play under the tutelage of MS Dhoni and Steve Smith. However, he played only matches for the Rising Pune Supergiants.

MI' captain Rohit Sharma & Co back BCCI's decision to postpone IPL 2021

In a video shared by Mumbai Indians on its Twitter handle, Rohit Sharma said, "It's unfortunate that the tournament has been postponed. But in the light of everything that is happening around the country, I think it's a very good decision. It's very very important that we all look after each other. It's a very serious matter. So please follow all the protocols, guidelines and stay disciplined."

The video also featured other Mumbai Indians' players and support staff. MI's spearhead Jasprit Bumrah said, "It's unfortunate that the tournament had to stop midway but I think it was in everybody's best interest to take care of everybody's safety and well-being."

India's Current COVID Situation

India on Saturday recorded 401,078 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for a third consecutive time, taking the caseload to over 21.8 million, according to the Union health ministry’s dashboard. A record number of 4,187 people succumbed to the disease on Saturday and the toll has now climbed to 238,270 with a fatality rate of 1.09%. More than 17.9 million have recovered so far while the active cases are at 3,723,446 and account for nearly 17% of the caseload.

(Image Credits: @rdchahar1/Twitter/PTI)

