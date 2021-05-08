COVID: Jason Behrendorff's Wife Schools Online Haters As Aussie Cricketers Reach Maldives

Ever since the Australian contingent has been flown to the Maldives after the suspension of IPL 2021, Jason Behrendorff's wife Juvelle Behrendorff has been getting vicious messages on her social media account. Going by the reports of Daily Mail UK, Juvelle Behrendorff over the past few days has been getting vicious comments in her message box saying they hope her husband Jason catches the virus.

Now, Juvelle has finally broken her silence and lashed out at people who are spreading online hate.

"They need to get out of India as the biosecurity bubble is no longer and they are going to be left to fend for themselves. They aren't jumping the queue and they aren't asking the Australian Government to pay for any special flights or anything. The players are willing to do whatever the Government wants them to do and just sit in a line and wait. Once they complete two weeks of quarantine in the Maldives they will follow the same application process like all Australians have to get home," said Juvelle Behrendorff.

Following the suspension of IPL 2021, BCCI moved the Australian contingent to the Maldives where they will serve quarantine period and after that, they might fly back to their country once the travel ban gets lifted by the Scott Morrison administration. However, it is reported that 9000 Australians are currently stranded in India due to the travel ban imposed by Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Jason Behrendorff donates to UNICEF Australia’s India COVID-19 crisis appeal

Behrendorff uploaded a post and wrote, "Like most cricketers, India has always been a special place to me, it’s a beautiful country, the people are always welcoming, and playing cricket in India is like no other experience in the world. It is never lost on me how privileged I am to be able to play cricket for a living and travel to such countries as India, no more so than in the past 16 months."

“It’s really horrific and distressing seeing what is happening at the moment here and knowing there isn’t much I can do. My thoughts are never far from those here in India who are being affected by the virus. I can’t even imagine what you are going through. I wanted to do something to help and am making a donation to the UNICEF project for the India covid-19 crisis. I encourage anyone who has also experienced the generous hospitality of India to do the same. I know it is only small. it could never match the love and friendship India has shown me and my family over the years but I hope it can make even the slightest difference," added Jason Behrendorff

The Australian pacer replaced compatriot Josh Hazlewood in the CSK squad. Hazlewood pulled out of IPL 2021 at the last moment due to COVID concerns. Behrendorff had made his IPL debut with the Mumbai Indians side back in 2019.

(Image Credits: jdorff5/Instagram)

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.