COVID Scare Mires IPL 2021; Three Workers Of Mumbai Cricket Association Test Positive

Three more people linked to the smooth conduct of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have tested positive for COVID-19 disease. According to news agency ANI, two ground staff and a plumber working at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai have tested positive for COVID-19. ANI has cited sources within the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to confirm the positive diagnosis of the three staff members.

Earlier, 14 members of the IPL broadcast team bio-bubble had tested positive for COVID-19. According to reports, 14 members of the Four Seasons Hotel, who were part of the IPL broadcast team, have tested positive for COVID-19. It is not clear whether any member of the broadcasting team has tested positive for the disease, but reports suggest that some of the crew members were in contact with those recently diagnosed with COVID-19.

Last week, 10 staff members of the Wankhede stadium tested positive for COVID-19. A senior Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) member told PTI that all who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been sent home and isolated. Meanwhile, at least six members of the event management team hired by BCCI to help in the smooth conduct of the IPL have also tested positive. As per reports, IPL governing council has kept two to three locations as stand by if the cases go out of control in Mumbai.

BCCI on rising infections in Mumbai

According to the BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly, the increasing rate of COVID-19 infections in Mumbai is not of great concern to the board. “Once you are in a bubble nothing happens. Even in the UAE last season, there were a few such incidents in the lead-up to the event but once the tournament started everything was fine," Ganguly stated. “We have got the necessary permission and assurances from the state government to conduct matches in Mumbai," he added. Ganguly further added: "Mumbai will be hosting ten matches this season, between April 10 to 25... We are in a well-secured set-up and the players and support staff will be safe”.

(With inputs from ANI)