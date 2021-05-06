COVID: Suresh Raina Reaches Out To UP CM Yogi For Oxygen, Sonu Sood Extends Helping Hand

Former Team India cricketer Suresh Raina has reached out to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for an urgent requirement of oxygen for his aunt. Suresh Raina on Thursday took to his Twitter handle seeking leads for an oxygen cylinder for his 65-year-old aunt who is hospitalised with severe lung infection and is COVID-19 positive. Raina also shared her aunt's blood oxygen level with the support of oxygen and also without the support of Oxygen. The cricketer tagged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking leads.

Suresh Raina's SOS call on Twitter was answered by none other than Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been helping the countrymen amid the ongoing pandemic. Recently Sood took to Twitter and informed about arranging for an oxygen consignment from abroad for people in India. On Raina's SOS call, Sonu Sood took to his Twitter handle and wrote:

Send me the detals bhai. Will get it delivered. https://t.co/BQHCYZJYkV — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 6, 2021

Suresh Raina then informed that the oxygen cylinder has been arranged and he cannot express his gratitude to everyone for how they extended their support. However, Raina did not reveal that who arranged the oxygen cylinder.

Update - it’s been arranged. Can’t thank everyone enough for lending your support. Praying for everyone’s health 🙏 #StaySafeStayHealthy https://t.co/VLe8KvrvVK — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 6, 2021

Suresh Raina Shares Heartfelt Post After COVID Infiltrates IPL 2021 Bio Bubble

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Suresh Raina on Tuesday posted a heartfelt note after the suspension of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in India. Raina took to Twitter to share an emotional note, saying "This isn't a joke anymore!". The CSK superstar wrote that he never felt so "helpless" in life, adding, "no matter how much we want to help, but we are literally running out of resources". Raina said that every single person of this country deserves a salute for standing right by each other amid the ongoing crisis.

India's Current COVID Situation

New coronavirus cases and deaths in India hit a record daily high with 4,12,262 new infections and 3,980 fatalities being reported, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,10,77,410 and the death toll to 2,30,168, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 35,66,398 comprising 16.92 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.99 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

(Image Credits: ANI/PTI)

