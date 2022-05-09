Cowardly & Barbaric: Sri Lanka Cricketers Lash Out At Rajapaksas After Clashes In Colombo

Sri Lankan cricket legends Sanath Jayasuriya, Mahela Jayawardena and Kumar Sangakarra have expressed their disappointment with the Sri Lankan government, after supporters of the Rajapaksa brothers, the ruling party of the country stormed a protest site in Colombo. Amid major economic crisis in the island nation, the anti-government demonstrators were attacked by the ruling party’s supporters and also clashed with the police. As per reports, at least 20 people were left injured in the clashes, which forced the authorities to impose a nationwide curfew and deploy the army.

The Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa tweeted on Monday urging the general public to exercise restraint. “While emotions are running high in #lka, I urge our general public to exercise restraint & remember that violence only begets violence. The economic crisis we're in needs an economic solution which this administration is committed to resolving,” the Sri Lankan PM said. The Prime Minister resigned from his position on Monday, which came after his brother and Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa rejected the repeated calls for their resignation. Replying to the tweet, Kumar Sangakkara took to his official Twitter handle and said, “The only violence was perpetrated by your “supporters” - goons and thugs who came to your office first before going on to assault the peaceful protestors”.

Meanwhile, Sanath Jayasuriya said, “I never thought that this type of thuggery will be unleashed on innocent protesters at galle face in broad day and outside temple trees. The police must remember they are here to protect the PUBLIC of this country not corrupt politicians. This is the end of the Rajapaksas”.

What did Mahela Jayawardene say?

On the other hand, Mahela Jayawardene said, “These thugs was assembled at prime minister’s official residence this morning and walked in numbers to assault innocent peaceful anti-government protesters.. how can this happen ? Police and others just watching this”.

At the same time, Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga also expressed his views on the matter and said, “Cowardly and Barbaric! Two words that sums up today's attack on innocent & PEACEFUL Sri Lankan Protesters. I am disappointed to even think we have such leadership in our country. My heart is with everyone standing United for this cause”. Hasaranga is currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 for Royal Challengers Bangalore, while Sangakkara is the Director of Cricket for Rajasthan Royals and Jayawardene is the head coach of Mumbai Indians.

Former SL cricketer Roshan Mahanama also lashed out at the actions of supporters of Rajapaksas, who assaulted protestors in Colombo.

